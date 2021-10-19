NFL Trade Rumors: Colin Kaepernick not an option for Seahawks despite Russell Wilson injury

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves in quite a conundrum with Russell Wilson being on injured reserve and missing at least the next two games. On Sunday, the Seahawks lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 23-20.

Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith had a chance to lead the Hawks on a game-winning overtime drive, but he was strip-sacked by Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, giving the ball to the Steelers for a field goal and the win.

Before Sunday's game, Wilson was seen going through his normal routine but with a splint on his finger, which required surgery.

Despite Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll coming out recently to say they have reached out to free agent quarterback Cam Newton, why hasn't he reached out to free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick?

NFL Trade Rumors: Colin Kaepernick not a replacement option for the Seattle Seahawks

Just yesterday, it was reported that Pete Carroll recently had an interview with 710 ESPN's Mike Salk and here is what he had to say about the pursuit of Cam Newton to replace Russell Wilson as he continues to heal from a severely injured right middle finger:

"Just so you know, we have talked to him. We're talking to everybody that could help us."

According to Pro Football's Mike Florio, Colin Kaepernick was not among those players contacted by Carroll and the Seahawks.

This begs to ask the question, should the Seahawks kick the tires and inquire about whether or not Colin Kaepernick can help for at least the next few weeks.

Should the Seahawks take a flyer on Kaepernick

The elephant in the room for many franchises over the past five years has been whether or not to (at a minimum) bring in Colin Kaepernick for at least a tryout.

The former Pro Bowl quarterback, who has also played in the Super Bowl, has been considered an outcast and a pariah for his stance and peaceful protest of police brutality. He was always a playmaker during his time in the league.

In the years that have passed, the question has been whether Kaepernick is worth the obvious scrutiny that is sure to follow and if he is still in shape.

Kaepernick recently addressed the latter:

"I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I'm prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again."

For Pete Carroll, it seems as if his words ring hollow about talking to "everybody that could help us."

With the NFC West title and subsequent playoff run at stake, is the signing or even the potential inquiry into Colin Kaepernick not worth a chance to once again hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

According to Pete Carroll, the answer appears to be no.

