NFL Trade Rumors: Seahawks have 'firepower' to land Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

In this off-season, the Seattle Seahawks made one of the biggest blockbuster trades in NFL history when they traded away star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Denver acquired quarterback Russell Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick for tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, quarterback Drew Lock, 2022 first, second, and fifth-round picks, and 2023 first and second-round picks.

NFL @NFL Seahawks and Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending QB Russell Wilson to Denver. (via @TomPelissero Seahawks and Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending QB Russell Wilson to Denver. (via @TomPelissero) https://t.co/yOI2EcEOtx

According to former Seahawks quarterback and current 710 AM radio host Jake Heaps, the Seahawks have the “firepower” to swing a deal to acquire the Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Heap said:

“Secondly, if this season does not go well offensively for Jackson and the Ravens, you could see very easily how Jackson could be the next quarterback that is available on the trading block. With two first and two seconds, the Seahawks sit in pretty good position to have the firepower to be able to pull off a trade for Lamar Jackson, and I think that that would be something that everyone should be very, very interested in here in Seattle.”

While there isn't any reported truth to the Seahawks' interest in acquiring Jackson, it all makes sense as a possibility. Many thought Seattle would replace Wilson via free agency with a different star quarterback or by drafting one early. Some thought they could take a run at Baker Mayfield, but that situation in Cleveland remains unsolved.

As of right now, it seems like Drew Lock, who was acquired in the Wilson trade, will head into 2022 as the Seahawks' starter.

Lamar Jackson has no agent and decided to play out 2022 before thinking about a contract extension

Minnesota Vikings v Baltimore Ravens

Unlike most NFL players, Lamar Jackson doesn't have an agent and represents himself. According to the Ravens, Jackson seems to be in no immediate rush to get a deal done.

The team's owner Steve Bisciotti explained the situation to reporters, as reported by The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec:

"Unless he has a change of heart and calls [Ravens general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and says I'm ready. But it's like, Eric can't keep calling him and say, 'Hey Lamar, you really need to get in here and get this thing done.'"

Jackson not only represents himself as his agent but didn't want to talk about an extension this off-season.

He will be playing the season under the fifth-year option but should get a big deal in free agency next season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht