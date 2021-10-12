NFL Rumors: Should the Seahawks sign Cam Newton after Russell Wilson injury?

When Russell Wilson injured his finger, Geno Smith was pushed to become a starter. He performed really well but can Cam Newton come in and do a better job instead? With Wilson now set to miss at least a month, will Seattle stick with Smith until then?

In the loss to the Rams, Smith threw for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception and completed 10 of his 17 passes. That is respectable, but is that enough to keep the ship afloat until Wilson returns or does the franchise have to look elsewhere?

Should Seahawks sign Cam Newton?

Much of this will be determined by whether the Seahawks organization believes in Geno Smith to get the job done. After what he produced against the Rams, you would have to say he does have the potential. But if Newton is available, does the team bring in the former NFL MVP?

While Smith offers similar attributes to Newton in terms of running the game, does he have the same passing ability as Cam? We saw Smith launch some throws against the Rams, some to good effect. However, some of them lacked precision and that is where a game can be won or lost. It is something Newton would excel at.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Sources: Seahawks are bracing for Russell Wilson to miss at least a month and possibly 6-8 weeks with his ruptured middle-finger tendon that likely requires surgery. Seattle thinking about Wilson’s long-term health. Barring an unexpectedly swift recovery, it’s Geno Smith’s show. Sources: Seahawks are bracing for Russell Wilson to miss at least a month and possibly 6-8 weeks with his ruptured middle-finger tendon that likely requires surgery. Seattle thinking about Wilson’s long-term health. Barring an unexpectedly swift recovery, it’s Geno Smith’s show.

With that being said, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN stated that the Seahawks are not looking at adding a free agent to help with the loss of Wilson.

“The early world out of Seattle is that they’re going to go with Geno Smith,” Fowler said.

“They’re not going to look to the street free agent route like a Cam Newton or trade for a Nick Foles. They believe they can win with this guy. I’m told that they’re going to have to kind of limit the explosive plays. It’s not like Russell Wilson where he can just rail off three touchdowns in two minutes, it’s a little different."

Fowler stated that the team is going to have to limit explosive plays with Smith. That is something that Newton can do, whether that be with his legs or with his arm.

Samuel Gold @SamuelRGold I really want the #Seahawks to sign Cam Newton. Let Geno start next week. He knows the system. Allow Cam to learn and use him the following. I really want the #Seahawks to sign Cam Newton. Let Geno start next week. He knows the system. Allow Cam to learn and use him the following.

If there are to be hardly any explosive plays, then what does that mean for Tyler Lockett? It will likely mean he will be reduced to playing in the slot for the majority of his plays and the occasional big play down field. But with Wilson, nearly every play is a chance to go for a touchdown.

So with Cam Newton still without a job as a free agent, some thought the Seahawks would be a good landing spot for the former NFL MVP.

