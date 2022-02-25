NFL Trade Rumors: Steelers, Buccaneers a possibility for Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers are likely to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason as Trey Lance looks to get the starting nod next season. With a few teams looking for starting quarterbacks, there are some potential teams that could trade for Garoppolo.

CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco talked about the possibility of Garoppolo being traded. He said that he doesn't believe Trey Lance is ready at the moment and that he may need another year to develop as the backup quarterback.

"Would I trade him? Probably not. I don't think Trey Lance's ready, but I understand where they're at. They traded up to go get Trey Lance and so I think they think they can plug him in there and get him going with a full offseason and the ability to learn the offense. So I understand why I wouldn't trade him and play Jimmy Garoppolo one more year, but he will be traded and where does he go?"-Pete Prisco

Of the teams in the NFL that could work out a trade, he believes that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are the most likely to get a trade done.

He also believes that they are the two teams that could benefit most from acquiring him.

"I think there's some interesting, possibilities. I think when you look at Washington, I think that's a possibility, if they wish to upgrade their quarterback position, I think Pittsburgh is a possibility. If I were Tampa, I'd explore Jimmy Garoppolo because I think he's better than Blaine Gabbert. So I do think he will be traded though."-Pete Prisco

NFL Trade Rumors: Are the Steelers or Buccaneers more likely to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo?

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Just a few weeks ago, the asking price for the 49ers starting quarterback was reported to be a second and/or third-round pick. This is almost a bargain for a starting quarterback who is still just 30 years old.

Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress NFL insider @MattLombardoNFL says on @937theFan that the asking price for the Steelers on Jimmy G is a 2nd round pick. Or a 3rd round pick and a player. NFL insider @MattLombardoNFL says on @937theFan that the asking price for the Steelers on Jimmy G is a 2nd round pick. Or a 3rd round pick and a player.

The field of possible teams has narrowed to include Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh, and while the Steelers offense may fit the quarterback better, the Buccaneers may be a bigger contender to work the trade out.

For starters, the Steelers have never traded draft picks for a starting quarterback and their chances of doing so, even after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, is still low.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is a former safety with the Buccaneers. He was drafted by the Bucs in 1993 and played there until 2003, as part of the Super Bowl XXXVII winning team.

The Bucs would also be more obliged to trade draft picks for a starting quarterback, especially now that Tom Brady has retired.

Edited by LeRon Haire