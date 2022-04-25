NFL Rumors: Insider believes Steelers think more highly of Kenny Pickett than Malik Willis

The 2022 NFL draft is this Thursday night and the Pittsburgh Steelers hold the number 20 overall pick. Following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, many believe the Steelers will select a quarterback with their first-round pick on Thursday night.

While this year's quarterback draft class is not as strong as in recent years, there are a few teams that may select one in the first-round. Although Pittsburgh select later in the draft at number 20, a quarterback of their liking could still be available to them.

According to ESPN, the Steelers are locked in on Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh University, favoring him over other prospects such as Malik Willis.

SteelerNation @SteeIerNation



steelernation.com/report-steeler… #Steelers are sold on Kenny Pickett..that's the only QB they're willing to take according to ESPN insiders..

ESPN's Matt Miller noted Friday that Pittsburgh are only interested in Pickett in the first-round. Miller said:

"It might just be a late draft-season smoke screen, but there is a lot of chatter about the Steelers not being sold on quarterbacks other than Pitt’s Kenny Pickett in this class. The Steelers famously attended several pro days and had the top quarterbacks on their radar this offseason, but the rumors dominating the text lines this week have Pittsburgh potentially going offensive tackle in Round 1 if the quarterbacks aren’t available."

If the quarterbacks go quicker than expected in the draft, the Steelers are expected to select an offensive tackle. If this is the case, Mitchell Trubisky will likely be the starter for the entire season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal this off-season

Houston Texans v Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh have already signed a quarterback this off-season in former Chicago Bear, Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky signed a two-year contract worth $14.2 million after spending last season in Buffalo as Josh Allen's backup.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Mitch Trubisky is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. Mitch Trubisky is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source.

Prior to his lone season with the Buffalo Bills, Trubisky was the Bears' starting quarterback for four seasons. He was Chicago's first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft and was selected second overall. He led Chicago to the playoffs twice, once in 2018 and again 2020, but failed to win a playoff game on either occassion.

In his four years in Chicago Trusbisky threw for 10,609 yards and 64 touchdowns, while also accumulating 1,057 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns.

Trubisky will likely be Pittsburgh's starter this season, or at least for the start of the season, regardless of whether or not they draft a quarterback in the first-round.

