NFL Rumors: Packers could trade out of first round in 2022 NFL Draft

One of the more intriguing teams drafting on Thursday night are the Green Bay Packers. This Thursday, April 28th, the 2022 NFL draft will take place and many top college prospects will be drafted by a professional team.

Green Bay have two first-round picks in this year's draft due to the Davante Adams trade to Las Vegas, and many people expect the Packers to use one of those picks on a receiver.

According to Tony Pauline, Green Bay could trade out of the first round and look for a receiver later in the draft if a highly rated prospect at the position does not fall to them in the first round.

The Packers currently hold picks no. 22 and no. 28 in the first-round. With a deep wide receiver class, some of the top guys such as Jameson Williams, Chris Olave, Treylon Burks, Drake London, Garrett Wilson, etc. might not make it to pick no. 22. If most of the top guys at the receiver position are gone by pick no. 22, we could see them trade their pick(s) and acquire a receiver later in the draft.

This past off-season, the Packers traded wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for their first and second-round picks in this year's draft. Green Bay also lost receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency.

The Green Bay Packers signed wide receiver Sammy Watkins this off-season

While Green Bay have gotten thinner at the receiver position this off-season, they did sign former Bills, Rams, Chiefs, and Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year $4 million deal.

The former first-round pick never quite lived up to the potential he had coming out of college. Entering his ninth season in the league, he will at least benefit from having Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball.

Watkins' best season came in his second year in the league, when he recorded 60 receptions for 1,047 yards and 9 touchdowns. Since then, he's been an average wide receiver. Last year, in his lone season with the Baltimore Ravens, he played in 13 total games, going for 394 receiving yards on 27 receptions with one touchdown. While Watkins gives them another option at receiver, they'll likely try to find a real playmaker or two in the draft this year.

