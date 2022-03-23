NFL Rumors: Steelers tipped to go all out for Baker Mayfield as free agent

Baker Mayfield is yet to find a new franchise. The Cleveland Browns signed star quarterback Deshaun Watson to a blockbuster deal last week, leaving the door open for Mayfield to join another NFL team. The 26-year-old quarterback has no takers yet, but the Pittsburgh Steelers could take a chance if Mayfield is cut by the Browns.

Longtime reporter for Cleveland.com and Cleveland Plain-Dealer Mary Kay Cabot stated that divisional rival Steelers could 'pounce' on Mayfield if he hits free agency. During an appearance on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Cabot said:

“I had somebody tell me today that ... the Steelers will pounce on Baker Mayfield if he becomes available,” prominent sports writer Cabot said before adding: “Like if they cut him and he’s just out there as a street free agent, they would take him in a minute."

Baker Mayfield trade rumors: Browns are yet to receive offers for star QB

Despite a busy month with trades and free agency moves, Mayfield isn't attracting NFL teams this offseason. The Browns haven't received a single offer for the former No.1 overall pick. Per multiple reports, the Browns prefer to trade Mayfield rather than release him and assume a sizable dead money salary cap hit for 2022.

The Sports Illustrated reported that the Browns are demanding a first-round pick for Mayfield. That could be one of the reasons why teams don't want to go for the quarterback now. With no suitors in the trade market, Cleveland has two options: let Mayfield walk away for free or pay his massive contract to be Watson's backup.

SteelerNation @SteeIerNation There's absolutely zero chance the #Steelers sign Baker Mayfield if the Browns release him. There's absolutely zero chance the #Steelers sign Baker Mayfield if the Browns release him.

The Steelers' quarterback room looks stacked with Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins. They are reportedly interested in Liberty's Malik WIllis after coach Milke Tomlin made a special appearance at the prospect's pro day. Mayfield would be the most experienced signal-caller if Pittsburgh can get him as a free agent. He's just 26 and could be the Steelers' starting quarterback for a long time if he overcomes indifferent form.

A move to the Steelers could be Mayfield's golden opportunity to overcome the ugly split in Cleveland and take up the challenge of filling the huge void left by legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh.

Edited by Shivam Damohe