Tee Higgins rumors: Bills linked with $21,816,000 star as WR looks for new contract

The Buffalo Bills could seriously consider going after Tee Higgins this offseason. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer answered a question from a fan, asking what the Bills need to do to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Breer's answer was simple: get Josh Allen a No. 1 receiver.

With that, Breer speculated that the Bills could pursue Tee Higgins, who is set to hit free agency after failing to reach an agreement with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"To that end, I wouldn’t rule out the idea of the Buffalo Bills pursuing Tee Higgins. Now, I’d bet there would be limits on how far they’d go, but adding a real No. 1, assuming you project Higgins to be that away from Ja’Marr Chase, would allow for you to slot guys such as Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, James Cook and Dalton Kincaid into roles that would make the group, as a whole, a real problem," Breer said.

The 26-year-old Higgins has proven to be an extremely talented receiver with the Bengals. He makes quite the case for being the best No. 2 receiver in the league as he sits behind Ja'Marr Chase on the depth chart. This past season, Higgins hauled 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

That production exceeded that of Buffalo's 2024 leading receiver, Khalil Shakir, who caught 76 passes for 821 yards and four touchdowns.

Tee Higgins could provide Buffalo with a much-needed spark

The Buffalo Bills are looking to build off of a great season that saw them make it to the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Josh Allen and the Bills again fell to the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs and were sent home to watch the Super Bowl.

While Allen is one of the most dynamic signal-callers of his generation, he lacks a big-time playmaker on the offensive side of the ball to lean on. Higgins could provide exactly that. The Clemson Tiger is looking like he'll hit free agency this offseason, and Bills general manager Brandon Beane and company would do well to go after the pass catcher.

Of course, the Bengals could still get a last-second deal done to keep Higgins in Cincinnati. Tee Higgins' offseason moves will certainly be one of the bigger stories to keep an eye on this year.

