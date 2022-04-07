NFL Trade Rumors: Titans not looking to trade star WR A.J. Brown

While there has been some movement with wide receivers this off-season, the Tennessee Titans don't have any plans on trading star wide receiver AJ Brown despite rumors. According to Jordan Schultz, the Titans are motivated to extend AJ Brown and the Seahawks with DK Metcalf.

AJ Brown is eyeing a new deal with over $25 million APY with the receiver market blowing up.

Over the last few years, AJ Brown has emerged as one of the top young receivers in the league. He was drafted in the second round of the 2019 Draft and became a productive receiver right away for Tennessee.

Brown recorded 52 receptions for 1,051 yards as a rookie, adding eight touchdowns. In his second season, in 2020, Brown set career-highs with 70 receptions, 1,075 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns receptions while earning Pro-Bowl honors.

Brown continued the productivity last season and was on pace to set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, but he missed four games last season due to injuries.

During this off-season, we've seen two star-wide receivers traded in a matter of days. First, it was Davante Adams being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders. Upon being traded, Adams became the highest-paid receiver in the league, with a 5-year $140 million deal.

Shortly after, the Kansas City Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and inked him to a four-year $120 million deal.

Stefon Diggs just signed a mega-deal as AJ Brown looks to reach a new deal with the Tennessee Titans

This morning, Stefon Diggs became the most recent wide receiver to reach a new contract extension with a lucrative deal. The Bills inked Diggs to a four-year $104 million extension which includes $70 million guaranteed.

During the off-season, the receiver market has exploded. Young receivers like AJ Brown, DK Metcalf, Debo Samuel, and Terry McLaurin are a few receivers who might be paid big money next.

There have been rumors that teams are calling the Titans, fielding for an AJ Brown trade, with the Jets being linked as one of them. The only reason executives believe a receiver like Brown might be moved is because he is due for a large contract that the Titans may not be able to afford, but we will see in time.

As of now, it looks like the Titans have no plans on trading Brown.

