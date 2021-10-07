"Tom Brady already called him" - NFL fans already predict Stephon Gilmore's next destination

Tom Brady recently became the NFL's version of super-agent Drew Rosenhaus. When he arrived in Tampa some 19 months ago, he coaxed former teammate Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to join him in a quest to win another Super Bowl together (mission successful).

When former All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown was much maligned and cast as a misfit with a pension for selfish tendencies, the free agent was contacted by his good friend Tom Brady and he became a swashbuckling Buccaneer.

Most recently, former free agent cornerback Richard Sherman stated that he was contacted by Brady himself and insinuated that when Brady comes calling, that's a call that you pick up. Sherman joined the Buccaneers just last week and has already seen game action this past Sunday when the Buccaneers defeated the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

And this just in...according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots are releasing Stephon Gilmore, their All-Pro cornerback who has been on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list but is eligible to return in Week 6 of the NFL season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/31H8KQF8hq

As one could imagine, NFL fans already have an idea of who will now contact Gilmore for his next NFL destination.

NFL fans think Brady will get Stephon Gilmore to the Bucs

For teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a player with the skills of Stephon Gilmore and his sudden release is a recipe for success in regards to looking at signing him. Not only is the cornerback able to shut down his side of the field, the Buccaneers have mounting injuries in the secondary.

Over the first few weeks of the NFL season, the Buccaneers have had injuries to secondary players Sean Bunting-Murphy, Jamel Dean, Carlton Davis III, and Antoine Winfield, Jr. The Buccaneers only added Sherman last week and he was forced into action due in part to these injuries, after stating that it would indeed take him some time to get ready to learn the system and get up to speed.

Fans of the NFL have already seen Brady call up either former teammates or friends such as Gronkowski, Brown, and Sherman, so it is widely expected that his former teammate, Gilmore, should expect a call from the G.O.A.T. and begin packing his bags to get on I-95 south for the sunshine state.

Even general managers are becoming giddy with the sudden release of the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year in Gilmore.

Mina Kimes @minakimes NFL GMs hearing Stephon Gilmore is available NFL GMs hearing Stephon Gilmore is available https://t.co/y6Wwya6xtS

It shouldn't be a shock to see Gilmore receive a call from Tom Brady and end up suiting up for the defending Super Bowl champions.

