NFL Rumors: Tom Brady to play beyond 2022? QB and Buccaneers to discuss contract extension

Tom Brady is perhaps in the best form of his illustrious career and is under contract through to the 2022 season. Despite this, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in talks about extending Brady’s deal, which is remarkable, according to CBSSport.com’s Jason La Canfora.

A potential new deal would give the franchise some breathing room cap-wise and would mean that Brady would be playing in the NFL well into his mid 40s. That is unheard of in professional sport as Brady continues to defy Father Time.

Tom Brady to play until he's 50?

Brady’s willingness to keep playing despite his age has been well publicized and the aging 44-year-old quarterback is showing no signs of slowing down and this has led to Jason Licht, the Bucs general manager, to say that Brady could still be playing when he hits the half-century mark.

“Fifty? That’s a long time. Even for me, that’s a long time,” Brady had stated months ago. “I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract. I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that.

“If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough.”

While Brady is not as sold on the idea of playing until he is 50 as his general manager, sources speaking to La Canfora have said that Brady is not thinking about retiring after this season or the next, so there is next to no motivation for TB12 to look for a third NFL team.

Brady and the Bucs are now 4-1 and in the thick of a playoff push after handing the Dolphins a lesson in a 45-17 win. Brady again threw for five touchdowns along with over 400 passing yards in the victory.

While playing deep into his 40s is hard to fathom for Brady, if he keeps on producing performances like the one he did on Sunday, you wouldn’t bet against him doing it and potentially add another Super Bowl win to his already impressive collection.

