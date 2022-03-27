NFL Trade Rumors: Trevon Diggs looks to recruit brother Stefon to Dallas

Cornerback Trevon Diggs is trying to get his older brother, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, to the Dallas Cowboys. In a tweet, the cornerback said:

trevondiggs.eth @TrevonDiggs Ive always wanted to play on the same team as my brother.

Trevon Diggs was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama.

In his rookie season, he had three interceptions, 14 passes defended, and 58 combined solo and assisted tackles in 12 games. In that 2020 season, he led Dallas in interceptions and passes defended.

In the 2021 season, the 23-year-old cornerback led the NFL in interceptions with 11, interception yards with 142, and interceptions returned for a touchdown with two. He made his first Pro Bowl and was an AP First Team All-Pro.

His 11 interceptions that season tied him with former Dallas cornerback Everson Walls for the most in a single season in Cowboys history. Walls also had 11 interceptions back in the 1981 season for Dallas.

Stefon Diggs was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings out of the University of Maryland.

In his rookie season with the Vikings, he had 52 receptions for 720 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He led Minnesota in receiving yards and receptions and finished second in touchdowns in the 2015 season.

The receiver achieved the first 1,000-yard receiving season of his career when he recorded 1,021 in the 2018 season. He also had 102 receptions and nine touchdowns that season. He finished in the top 15 in the league in receptions and the top 20 in receiving yards in 2018.

In the 2020 offseason, the Vikings traded him to the Bills after five years with the team.

With Buffalo in his first season in 2020, he led the league in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) with eight touchdowns. The following season, he had 103 receptions for 1,225 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

Will the Diggs Brothers play on the same team?

Stefon Diggs has two more years remaining on his contract with the Bills.

For the 2022 season, he will earn a base salary of $12,525,000, a roster bonus of $986,765 and a workout bonus of $50,000. The contract has a cap hit of $17,917,876 and a dead cap value of $8,712,222.

DIGGS @stefondiggs It's always business… never personal

Like his brother, Trevon Diggs has two years left on his deal with the Cowboys. He’ll earn a base salary of $1,184,628, while carrying a cap hit of $1,723,884 and a dead cap value of $1,078,512 in the 2022 season.

The brothers are scheduled to become free agents in 2024. Will they get the chance to be on the same team? We’ll see if anything develops this offseason.

