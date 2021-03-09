NFL Trade Rumors: What is the likelihood Russell Wilson will get traded to any of his preferred destinations?

Russell Wilson is creating unease at his team Seattle Seahawks, as trade rumors of his exit are floating around. Recent reports imply that Wilson is unhappy at the Seahawks. He hasn't outright demanded a trade yet, but it certainly feels like he is traversing that path.

Russel Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers has confirmed they have yet to request a trade formally. But he leaked four destinations the quarterback would prefer to land: Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

It's bold for Wilson to come out and talk about his preferred teams, as two of them already have a franchise QB.

What is the likelihood that Russell Wilson will get traded to any of his preferred destinations?

#1 Chicago Bears

Russell Wilson surprised the NFL world when he listed the Chicago Bears as a preferred destination. Two weeks ago, the star QB would have been nothing but a wet dream for head coach Matt Nagy; now, the prospects of that happening is very probable.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears 'have prioritized making a run' at Wilson as they strive to end their decades-long quarterback drought.

The last time Chicago had a genuine franchise quarterback was Sid Luckman, who played 12 seasons in the 1940s. Russel Wilson could be a potential franchise quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

The big question is, what can Chicago offer, though?

The Bears have a No. 20 overall pick in the upcoming draft after their 8-8 record in 2020. That's not exactly a premier pick, but the Bears have Nick Foles, who the Seahawks could use as a back-up. Seattle are committed to being a run-first team, and with Foles at the center, the Bears have averaged 2.8 yards per carry.

The Bears could entice Seattle with their quality defensive player. The Seahawks have expressed a desire to run the ball after finishing 16th in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) in 2020.

For Chicago to make a run for Russell Wilson, they will possibly dangle a blend of first-round picks, mid-round picks and defensive players. If the reports are right, Seattle could be willing to listen.

#2 New Orleans Saints

The only other team on Russell Wilson's list that is viable- albeit unlikely- are the New Orleans Saints, who are in the market for a quarterback.

But New Orleans are projected to be way over the cap between $50 -$60 million,.even after franchise QB Drew Brees took a $24 million pay-cut to help the team's salary cap situation. The All-Star QB has not announced his 2021 plans, but most experts believe that he will retire.

The cap salary isn't the only problem New Orleans could face to acquire Russell Wilson; they would have to offer their three first-round picks and their top selections in 2022 and 2023. That still probably won't be enough to secure a top-tier quarterback like Russell Wilson.

#3 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders may be on Russell Wilson's wish list, but the team is set on their franchise QB Derek Carr and has shown no interest in seeking a trade.

Nothing in the league is ever set in stone, though. Michael Silver of the NFL Network stated earlier that the Raiders could 'possibly' show interest at some point, but Silver also implied that the Raiders probably wouldn't be an option for Russell Wilson.

#4 Dallas Cowboys

On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys signed quarterback Dak Prescott on a four-year, $160 million deal. So, the Cowboys should be off-limits for Russell Wilson

Both Wilson and Prescott have a no-trade clause, so both players would need to waive their clauses for a trade to commence.

