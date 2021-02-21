What will the Dallas Cowboys do if they cannot re-sign Dak Prescott?

The Dallas Cowboys have a big decision to make regarding their starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Dak also has his own decision to make on whether he wants to stand his ground on what he wants. The longer the two sides wait, the more it favors Dak Prescott.

Dak already has the upper hand when it comes to his deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas went through three different starters during the 2020-2021 NFL season. Only one of the three was able to lead the Cowboys and that was veteran Andy Dalton who is also set to be a free agent this off-season.

The Cowboys have not made it public as to when or if they have talked to Dak Prescott about his future. With the two sides at a stand still, what happens if the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott cannot come to an agreement? How do the Cowboys replace Dak if he leaves?

Dallas Cowboys can't afford to lose Dak

If the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott cannot come to an agreement, then he will enter free agency. This is where the Cowboys will fall into trouble because Dak will be the best quarterback in the free agent group. With a number of teams needing a quarterback, Dak will not be available long.

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,



Sign Dak Prescott,

Do it now, too. pic.twitter.com/Z27cwcSxQb — Mauricio Rodríguez (@MauNFL) February 14, 2021

There are three teams that are drafting late in the first round that need a starting quarterback. The Chicago Bears missed out on their first option Carson Wentz when he was traded to the Colts. Denver is another option if they cannot land Deshaun Watson.

The New Orleans Saints are a dark horse when it comes to signing Dak Prescott this off-season especially if they lose Jameis Winston and Drew Brees. These are only three of the many NFL teams that will be interested in Prescott. This is why the longer Dallas waits, the worse it's going to be.

How can the Dallas Cowboys replace Dak Prescott if he leaves for free agency?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and HC Mike McCarthy

Dallas currently sits in a tough position when it comes to Dak Prescott. If Dak ends up leaving for free agency then the Cowboys only have two options. Option one is to draft a quarterback. Option two is to attempt to trade for a quarterback.

𝗖𝗢𝗪𝗕𝗢𝗬𝗦 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 🎬: #Cowboys pull off the Dallas Special! Cedrick Wilson connects with Dak Prescott for the TD, giving Dallas the lead! ✭ pic.twitter.com/erYIViYqy9 — The Cowboys Network (@TheCowboysNet) February 20, 2021

The 2021 NFL free agency group of quarterbacks are only short-term options for Dallas. If Dak Prescott leaves we could potentially see the Cowboys jump on the Deshaun Watson trade bus or try to land Sam Darnold if he becomes available. If the Cowboys are looking for a short-term fix then they need to re-sign Andy Dalton.

Andy Dalton deserves to be re-signed by the Dallas Cowboys whether it's as the starter or as a back up. The most realistic option right now for the Dallas Cowboys is to franchise tag Dak Prescott to make sure he does not leave. Once they tag him, work to sign him to a long-term deal will follow.