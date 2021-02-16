Where will Kyle Trask land in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Kyle Trask put together a 2020 college football season that has him ranked amongst the best of the quarterback prospects for the 2021 NFL draft. Trask is currently ranked as the sixth-best quarterback prospect. He is the 135th best overall prospect in the 2021 NFL draft.

With a large number of NFL teams looking for a quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft, it plays in favor of the former Florida Gators quarterback. Trask rose up the quarterback rankings throughout the season, but fell after a horrible performance against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

When looking at his stats in 2020, Kyle Trask led the NCAA in total touchdowns. He also led all college quarterbacks in passing touchdowns. The 2020 season Kyle Trask put together is one that the Florida Gators will remember for awhile.

Kyle Trask's 2020 college football season stats:

Completions: 301

Attempts: 437

Completion percentage: 68.9%

Passing yards: 4,238 yards

Touchdowns: 43

Interceptions: 8

Kyle Trask put up these numbers in a schedule that saw the Gators face some of the best teams in college football last season. He played against NFL-caliber talent in almost every game of the 2020 college football season. With that being said, where does the former Florida Gators quarterback land in the 2021 NFL draft?

2021 NFL draft: Three teams that can land Kyle Trask

1) New England Patriots (2nd or 3rd Round)

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots are one of the many NFL teams that could draft a quarterback during the 2021 NFL draft. It's no secret that the Patriots struggled in the quarterback position during the 2020 NFL season. The Patriots have the 15th pick in the NFL draft and will likely miss out on the top five quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask heads to New England Patriots in first round of latest CBS Sports mock draft:https://t.co/u60E6cIDZV pic.twitter.com/BNWGWYS1om — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 26, 2020

This puts them looking for a quarterback in the second- or third-round of the draft. If Kyle Trask is still available on the board, the Patriots will be primed to pick him. If Trask goes into New England and impresses in OTAs and camps, he could potentially start Week 1.

2) Las Vegas Raiders ( 2nd round)

Las Vegas Raiders HC John Gruden

Derek Carr had a great 2020-2021 NFL season, but he needs some competition to bring out the best in him. John Gruden and the Raiders will need to look for a quarterback to back up Carr. Especially with all the interest they are receiving in their current back up Marcus Mariota.

If the New England Patriots do not pull the trigger and select Kyle Trask in the second round, the Raiders will probably not let him slip by. Trask may not start for the Raiders in 2021, but he will give Derek Carr some hefty competition for the starting spot in the 2022 NFL season.

3) Dallas Cowboys (2nd or 3rd round)

Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys are another team that may be in the market for a quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft. Dak Prescott agreeing to an extension or testing the waters in free agency will determine whether the Cowboys use one of their picks to draft a QB.

Florida's Kyle Trask is an interesting study for our draftnik @BenGlassmireNFL. He examines if the former Heisman hopeful has the right stuff to don the star. https://t.co/g1r75PTBfP — TheCowboysWire (@TheCowboysWire) February 11, 2021

Even if the two parties do come to an agreement, the Cowboys are still likely to draft a QB, with Andy Dalton expected to receive some interest during free agency. Kyle Trask steps into a situation that could see him be a back-up or the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.