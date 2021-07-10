Who is Aaron Bailey? Former NFL WR’s son stars at Sierra Canyon

Aaron Bailey is a former NFL wide receiver who played five seasons for the Indianapolis Colts from 1994-1998. Bailey made news recently due to the talents of his 17-year-old basketball-playing son Amari, who is one of the top young prospects in the United States.

Aaron Bailey’s football career

Bailey attended high school with the Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh before playing college football in Louisville. He was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent before the start of the 1994 NFL season.

He had 67 receptions for 1,040 yards and six scores in his NFL career, along with a 9.8 average on 20-punt returns and a 22.9 mark on 153 career kickoff returns. Aaron Bailey was one of four Colts ever to return an opening kickoff for a touchdown.

The wide receiver is remembered by many fans for being the Colts player who nearly secured the final-play desperation pass from Jim Harbaugh in the 1996 AFC Championship game in Pittsburgh.

Aaron Bailey's son is a future basketball star

Amari Bailey is ranked third in ESPN's 100 basketball prospect list and first for shooting guards.

"He's a pure combination guard, who has effortless high-end scoring ability with or away from the ball," said Paul Biancardi, ESPN's national recruiting director. "As a playmaker, he is equally adept in creating for himself or facilitating for others. In transition or in the halfcourt, he demonstrates outstanding passing vision."

Aaron Bailey’s son currently plays at Sierra Canyon High School alongside LeBron James’ son Bronny. Amari has committed to play college basketball for UCLA.

Amari Bailey’s mom

Aaron Bailey’s ex-wife and mother of Amari, Johanna Leia, hit the headlines this week when she was spotted on a date with musician Drake at the Dodgers Stadium.

Drake caught on a date at an empty Dodger stadium pic.twitter.com/Wy4BKmXym4 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 9, 2021

The Canadian rapper was seen at Sierra Canyon games earlier this year. It now appears that Amari Bailey's mom might be dating the famous entertainment mogul.

Johanna Leia is currently a model, brand ambassador and entrepreneur. She also stars in the Lifetime series, Bringing Up Ballers, which features five Chicago-area entrepreneurs whose kids are some of the best players in the country.

Edited by Bhargav