Indianapolis Colts Training Camp 2021: 5 players to watch 

The Indianapolis Colts finished the 2020 season with a 11-5 record, tied with the Tennessee Titans for the division. The Titans owned the tie-breaker and took the division title while the Colts took an AFC Wild Card playoff spot.

The Colts' postseason dreams came to a halt in the Wild Card round after a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Indianapolis traded for a new quarterback and has one of the best offensive lines in the National Football League.

With an opportunity to contend for the AFC South once again, the Colts are excited to see what their team is capable of in upcoming training camp and pre-season.

Though long expected, the Colts have confirmed training camp will return to Grand Park in Westfield in July, where fans will also be hosted. Details on the exact schedule are expected on Tuesday, but the public practices will include joint workouts with the Carolina Panthers. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) June 25, 2021

5 Colts' players to keep an eye out for

#1 Carson Wentz, QB

Last season, the Colts' starting quarterback was Phillip Rivers, with Jacoby Brissett as the backup. Both quarterbacks played in most games as they both brought their own style of play.

The Colts were left with a big hole this offseason when Rivers retired and Brissett left in free agency. Trading in Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles seemed like a solid move for the Colts. It's a reunion of Wentz with Frank Reich and an opportunity for the quarterback to reinvent his career.

All eyes should be on Wentz this training camp as he learns his new offense. With the offensive weapons he has, if he can stay healthy, he will be a valuable asset to the Indianapolis offense.

#2 Mo Alie-Cox, TE

As of right now, Jack Doyle is listed as the number one tight end on the Colts' depth chart. But that could and may change this preseason. Mo Alie-Cox is athletic and has great hands.

He had a strong start to the 2020 season but his production fell off towards the end of 2020. Alie-Cox is a very good run blocker and has shown potential in his route running abilities. With Wentz now the quarterback, Mo Alie-Cox is a similar tight end to Zach Ertz, who was one of Wentz's favorite targets with the Eagles.

#3 Michael Pittman Jr., WR

After being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Michael Pittman Jr. had a solid rookie campaign. He started eight games, appearing in thirteen games, accounting for 503 yards and one touchdown.

With Rivers' arm not being at full strength, Pittman's production didn't hit the full potential that he was truly capable of. Wentz has a big arm and should find Pittman easily, making his sophomore campaign an impressive one.

#4 Kwity Paye, DE

The Colts' defense has always been one of the positions on the team that needed work. The Colts have continued to try and get the best defensive players that they can find.

In 2020, the Colts acquired DeForest Buckner, who really made an impact on the defense. In this year's draft, the Colts drafted edge rusher Kwity Paye out of Michigan.

Paye is one of the best available and will really bring a spark to the Colts' defense. Paye has had some really good outings in rookie camp and mandatory mini camp and the Colts expect to see even more come training camp.

#5 E.J. Speed, LB

E.J. Speed is entering his third season in the NFL and seems to finally have the opportunity to compete for a starting role in the Colts' linebacker core. His commitment to constantly get better and his stellar work ethic have put him in this position.

Speed has excellent pass rushing abilities and can literally cover the entire field, if need be. Speed could find his spot on the weakside with Zaire Franklin on the strong side.

