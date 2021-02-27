NFL: 3 quarterbacks the New York Giants could pursue in free agency

The narrative surrounding New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has varied wildly in his short NFL career. Initially, Giants fans were confused when the team selected him with the sixth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones had been viewed as a prospect that should have been picked later in the first round. He wasn't even viewed as the best quarterback prospect on the board when the Giants took him.

Still, Jones’ rookie year was largely deemed a success, as he replaced veteran stalwart Eli Manning. Jones brought an element of mobility and poise that surprised many fans, especially his doubters. This rookie season laid the groundwork for an exciting second year in the NFL.

But 2020 was a mixed bag for Jones. He slightly cut down on turnovers, but he still put the ball on the ground 11 times and threw 10 interceptions. Jones wasn't helped by Saquon Barkley’s ACL injury that cost him the remainder of the season, either. With or without Barkley, Jones struggled to overcome the lack of talent around him.

Journeyman quarterback Colt McCoy was only on a one-year deal last season, and he was largely uninspiring when he had to fill in for Jones. Due to the young passer's inconsistency, the Giants should bring in a reliable backup.

Here's a look at a few quarterbacks the Giants could bring in as insurance if Jones gets hurt or struggles on the field.

The Giants could sign Ryan Fitzpatrick

Seattle Seahawks v Miami Dolphins

Signing Ryan Fitzpatrick would be a polarizing move for the Giants. Fitzpatrick has seemingly become a better player with age, and he has upstaged several young quarterbacks in recent years. If the bearded wonder joined Big Blue, Jones might start to feel the heat with a capable backup waiting in the wings. It would be fascinating to the third-year passer's reaction in that situation.

Though the threat of Fitzpatrick’s ability might cause Jones to lose some confidence, the team has to objectively realize that it can’t afford a huge dropoff between the starter and his backup. To remain competitive, NFL teams must have two solid passers available at any given moment.

Fizpatrick might be the best backup available, and the Giants shouldn't hesitate to bring him in.

The Giants could target former starter Tyrod Taylor

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Before NFL fans became enamored with Justin Herbert, veteran player Tyrod Taylor was meant to be the Los Angeles Chargers' starting quarterback. The Chargers' head coach at the time, Anthony Lynn, loved Taylor's veteran presence, and he hoped the former Virginia Tech standout would guide the team.

Unfortunately for Taylor, he was on the wrong end of an accident at the hands of the Chargers' team doctors. He was relegated to the bench, and Herbert firmly maintained his job as the starter.

Heading into free agency, Taylor’s reputation as a viable backup should make him an appealing option for the Giants.

Brian Hoyer could be a safe option for the Giants

New England Patriots v Kansas City Chiefs

Compared to Daniel Jones, Hoyer isn't a major upgrade on the field at this point in his career. But he would be a familiar face for head coach Joe Judge. Hoyer spent several seasons with the New England Patriots, where Judge served as an assistant coach for a few years.

Hoyer’s potential addition would probably boost Jones’ confidence, knowing that the veteran's role would be to help the starter. Any potential starts for Hoyer would likely be the result of an injury to Jones. If Hoyer took the field, the Giants would probably lean on a run-heavy game plan. Unlike the two other passers on this list, barring a disaster, Hoyer would purely be used in a backup role.

Fitzpatrick, Taylor and Hoyer are all at different stages in their career, and each passer brings something different to the table. Fizpatrick could be the Giants' starter, Taylor is a solid backup, and Hoyer is a servicable option in case of emergency. For various reasons, this trio should be appealing to the Giants, so fans shouldn't be surprised if one of these quarterbacks joins Big Blue.