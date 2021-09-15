NFL Free Agency: 3 running backs to replace Raheem Mostert

Fate dealt the San Francisco 49ers and Raheem Mostert a cruel blow today. After exiting the Week 1 game against the Lions, Mostert was expected to spend eight weeks on injured reserve.

Today, Mostert got the devastating news that his season was over. Mostert opted to have surgery on his knee. That and the rehabilitation period mean that Mostert's season is over. The 49ers need a working running game for their offense to click. The 49ers have already signed Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad but will need another back to complement their offense.

Running backs that could replace Raheem Mostert

1 - Craig Reynolds

Craig Reynolds is a running back on the Lions practice squad. He shone in the preseason for the Lions but sadly didn't do enough to make the roster. Reynolds is a solid vertical runner, and he has good speed on the edge.

Reynolds can fit in well with the 49ers' offense. Reynolds' short, stocky build gives him the physicality to power through the blocks. However, his speed allows him to run outside zone concepts. That blend would allow Kyle Shanahan to use the RPO style, the hard play-action offense that he loves to use when Mostert is on the team.

2 - Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley is a veteran back available for the 49ers. His physical build is similar to Raheem Mostert's. Furthermore, Gurley understands Shanahan's offense after he shone for Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

Gurley is not a bell-cow back anymore, but that won't deter the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan loves to shuffle his backs throughout the game. The load will be light on Gurley, and his inside knowledge of the offensive scheme should ease him in quickly.

3 - Bo Scarbrough

Bo Scarbrough is a handy scat back. Jimmy Garoppolo loves to throw swing routes to his back out of the backfield. Scarbrough can fly around the field, and he is a willing blocker. Running backs must block if they are to play in the NFL.

Scarbrough has an excellent initial step, and he can shine as a receiving back and as a runner out of offset formations. Scarbrough could be a left-field signing, but Shanahan values traits and style over records. If he feels a player can fit into his style, he'll utilize them accordingly.

