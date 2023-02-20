Who are Saints targeting as Derek Carr backup plan? Fresh report reveals former #1 overall pick as option

The New Orleans Saints are one of several teams this offseason that are looking for a new quarterback. The team has decided to explore other options as they look to move on from Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston.

The Saints have been aggressive thus far in their pursuit of a new quarterback. Before Derek Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans phoned them and got permission to interview him.

Carr made two visits with the franchise and although it seemed like a deal was possible, nothing came to frution. At the time, Carr's contract was a problem in a potential trade. That problem was removed when the Raiders released Carr.

New Orleans then brought him in for another interview, but they're exploring other options as well. Carr could decide to go to another team that offers him more money and thus the Saints need a backup plan.

Reports have surfaced which indicate that such a plan involves former number one pick Baker Mayfield.

Word is the #Saints have a level of interest in FA QB Baker Mayfield. They still want to sign Derek Carr, but should he find more money elsewhere, New Orleans could target Mayfield.

However, Mayfield won't be able to negotiate with any teams until March 15. Whereas Carr is already an unrestricted free agent (since he was released by the Raiders). This gives Carr the upper hand in free agency as he is able to talk, visit, and negotiate with current teams.

Who would be a better option for the Saints, Derek Carr or Baker Mayfield?

The Saints seem to be interested in Carr and Mayfield as of right now and are expected to be one of the many teams interested in Aaron Rodgers.

Mayfield was released by the Cleveland Browns last season and joined the Carolina Panthers. He requested his release after going 1-5 as the team's starting quarterback and falling down the depth chart.

Mayfield was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams and went 1-3 with a passer rating of 86.4. In his career, he's 31-38 as a starter and has thrown for 16,288 yards, 102 touchdowns, and 64 interceptions. He has a playoff record of 1-1.

Derek Carr has been a nine-year starter for the Raiders and has been a four-time Pro Bowler throughout his career. He's led the franchise to the playoffs in two different seasons but has only played one game, which he lost.

While these two quarterbacks have experience and have led their teams to the playoffs, they may not be the number one option for the Saints. They will likely have Aaron Rodgers at the top of their shortlist, but his contract is going to be a huge stumbling block.

If they have to choose between the two, Derek Carr is the best option, but Mayfield will definitely be cheaper. Finances and 2023 expectations will factor massively in any decision. If New Orleans believes they are a QB from becoming the power in the NFC South and a Super Bowl dark horse, they will likely go for Aaron Rodgers and failing that, Derek Carr.

But if New Orleans are looking to rebuild, they may take a punt on Baker Mayfield.

