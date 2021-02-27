2021 NFL Free Agency: Three offensive tackles the New York Giants could sign

On Friday, it was reported that New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder intends to play in the 2021 NFL season. The veteran sat out the 2020 campaign due to health concerns related to COVID-19. But now that he has made known of his willingness to play next season, the Giants have an interesting decision to make.

Their projected cap flexibility is not wide-ranging and could be further restricted if the 2021 salary cap dramatically due to the lost revenue during the 2020 season. As a result, parting ways with Solder could actually save the team valuable money if they feel like they can get by without him. Solder started all 32 games at left tackle in his two first seasons with the Giants before deciding to opt out last year.

This Christmas season join New York Giants' @soldernate and other pro-athletes across different leagues to meet the needs of these 70,000 children & their families in crisis because of the pandemic. Give a life-changing gift this Christmas! https://t.co/4gToeyJsHQ pic.twitter.com/gIIzz8peNN — FilltheStadium (@Fillthe_Stadium) December 20, 2020

The Giants drafted tackle Andrew Thomas with the 4th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The team will be hoping that he will be comfortable slotting in at left tackle next year to protect quarterback Daniel Jones. The team also selected tackle Matt Peart in the third round of last year’s draft, and he too could receive significant playing time in 2021.

The Giants can go a few different ways in free agency to address their needs at tackle. But if they do decide to part ways with Solder and sign tackles in free agency, who are some players they might target?

#1 Taylor Moton

He may not be well known due to his relatively young age and playing for a poor Carolina Panthers team, but Taylor Moton is one of the more promising right tackles in the NFL. Pro Football Focus has had positive things to say about his performances over the last few seasons and he is shaping up to be a top player at his position.

New York will likely only consider Moton if they decide to move on from Solder, and shift Thomas to left tackle. They’ll likely need some of the funds they save by waiving Solder to sign Moton, so this possibility is linked to what the team decides to do with their current left tackle.

#2 Germain Ifedi

If there’s one thing fans can hang their hats on with Ifedi, it’s that he’s a very durable player. Through three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and one with the Chicago Bears in 2020, Ifedi has missed only one game due to injury.

Ifedi is an interesting case. He was primarily a right tackle for the Seahawks and struggled with penalties in his final two seasons with the team. But last year, the Bears played him at guard, and he did not draw as many flags. Due to his experience playing both positions, the Giants could view him as an interesting plug and play wherever he is needed on their offensive line.

Fighting food deserts with some 🔥 cleats.@GermainX1 explains why he chose to rep @ugrowcollective for #MyCauseMyCleats. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 4, 2020

#3 Kelvin Beachum

The Giants’ tackle group is promising, but inexperienced. It’s possible that New York sign a veteran to help mentor their young tackles, which makes Kelvin Beachum a reasonable target.

Beachum, who will be 32 by the time the 2021 season begins, has been a journeyman in his nine-year NFL career. However, Beachum is consistent and technically sound. His strengths are more geared towards pass protection, which could be critical in helping the Giants keep a clean pocket.