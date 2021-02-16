Why J.J. Watt is a perfect fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Since the news broke that J.J. Watt was parting ways with the Houston Texans, everyone has been predicting landing spots for the veteran defensive end. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has been rumored to be of interest to the Jets, Browns, Steelers and Packers.

While all four teams have a good chance of landing Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers do hold the edge in the bidding for his services. We explain why:

Three reasons why the Pittsburgh Steelers have the best shot at landing J.J. Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

1) J.J. Watt's brother T.J. Watt plays outside linebacker for the Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt

Pittsburgh has a wild card when it comes to signing J.J. Watt, his younger brother T.J. Watt.

T.J. Watt has had a successful career as part of the Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive front seven. One thing that Pittsburgh is known for is the toughness and relentlessness of their defense. Pittsburgh has another opportunity to land a huge piece to their defense.

T.J. Watt could play a big influence on the Pittsburgh Steelers signing the three-time defensive player of the year. The opportunity to play with one of his siblings has been a dream for Watt. If the Steelers can sign Watt, it will make an already stacked defense better.

2) Pittsburgh Steelers are Super Bowl contenders

Super Bowl XLV Preview

J.J. Watt has not made it past the divisional round playoffs in his ten years with the Houston Texans. Part of the reason the veteran wanted to call it a day on his time with the Texans was so that he could play for a team competing for the Lombardi Trophy. Pittsburgh is a contender each year and gives J.J. Watt the best opportunity.

J.J. will add another dimension to an already stacked defense and give the Steelers a good shot at contending for the Super Bowl in the 2021-2022 NFL season.

3) Pittsburgh Steelers give J.J. Watt stability

Pittsburgh Steelers are ran tremendously well

The Pittsburgh Steelers are probably one of the best run franchises in the NFL. They rarely go through players or coaches. Mike Tomlin is one of the best coaches on and off the football field.

J.J. Watt is coming off a rocky relationship with the Houston Texans and he needs stability. The stability that Pittsburgh can offer him is something that no other franchise can give him. There are more positives than negatives for J.J. Watt to sign with the Steelers. That's why they are the heavy favorites to land the veteran defensive end in the 2021 NFL off-season.