NFL Rumors: Why John Brown moving to the Packers makes perfect sense

John Brown needs a team. The Green Bay Packers need a wide receiver to complement star Davante Adams. It is baffling how long the Packers are taking to sign one of the best free agent wide receivers available.

John Brown college and draft

Brown played for Pittsburgh State before entering the NFL. In college, the wide receiver had the following numbers:

Receptions: 185

Receiving yards: 3,380

Receiving touchdowns: 34.

Brown is Pitt State's all-time leader in all three categories. The wide receiver finished his Pitt State career with 6,244 all-purpose yards (including receptions, rushes, and returns).

Rookie season

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Brown in the third-round with the 91st pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

During his first year in the league, the wide receiver had these stats:

Games: 16

Receptions: 48

Receiving yards: 696

Receiving average: 14.5 yds

Receiving touchdowns: 5

These were productive numbers, especially considering that the team had Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd, and Ted Ginn Sr. above him in the depth chart.

It is also important to note that starting quarterback Carson Palmer went on injured reserve during the season, and backup quarterback Drew Stanton also finished the season on IR.

Sophomore season

In his second year, Brown had his second-best season in terms of yards and TDs scored.

Games: 15

Receptions: 65

Receiving yards: 1,003

Receiving average: 15.4 yds

Receiving touchdowns: 7

Having been more integrated into the NFL and the Cardinals offense, and without Ginn to steal his place as the team's speedster, Brown exploded for his first 1,000+ yard season.

Buffalo Bills

After spending the next two injury-plagued seasons with the Cardinals and then spending a lone 2018 season with the Baltimore Ravens, John Brown signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and earned his second 1,000-yard season.

Games: 15

Receptions: 72

Receiving yards: 1,060

Receiving average: 14.7 yds

Receiving touchdowns: 6

Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 3,089 yards in 2019, which made Brown responsible for one-third of all Allen's yards. In 2020, with the arrival of Steffon Diggs, Brown was unable to repeat these numbers.

John Brown to the Packers makes perfect sense

With proof of his productivity, with two 1,000-yard seasons, Brown would make an excellent second option as a receiver.

Currently, aside from Davante Adams, the Packers have Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers and Malik Taylor on their roster.

Cobb is the biggest name on the list, but only once did he have a season with 1000+ yards, and it was back in 2014.

With coverage consistently rolling towards Adams, it would benefit the Packers to sign a receiver like John Brown with his ability to stretch the field.

Brown would be a perfect fit for the Packers because he is a speedster (he ran the 40-yards dash in 4.34s) and has a proven record of success as an NFL wide receiver.

Also Read

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Veteran wide receiver John Brown worked out for the Falcons today, per source. Atlanta could be adding some Smoke to their receiving corps, though nothing imminent. Veteran wide receiver John Brown worked out for the Falcons today, per source. Atlanta could be adding some Smoke to their receiving corps, though nothing imminent.

The Packers should run and sign Brown.

Edited by Henno van Deventer