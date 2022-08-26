NFL Rumors: Will Aaron Donald be suspended for attacking Bengals players with helmet? Insider reveals consequences for star DE

Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald let his emotions get the better of him during a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals. In a video that was posted on social media, the star defensive end was seen with a helmet in his hand and looked like he was hitting or trying to hit a Bengals player.

The huge scuffle took place while the Bengals and Rams held a joint practice. This is something the 30 other NFL teams have done this preseason as well. The two sides are due to meet in the last preseason game ahead of the new NFL season, so tempers could easily get the better of the players yet again.

These kinds of fights have been normal thus far during the preseason. Some players are trying to make their way onto the final 53-man roster. They are doing everything they can to play well and get their coaches' attention.

It is not known exactly what started the fight between the two teams. Donald, however, certainly didn't holding back at all. If he did make contact with another player while swinging his helmet, it could have caused some serious damage.

Will Donald be suspended for his helmet?

We have seen helmet hits in the NFL before. Browns star Myles Garrett hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head back in 2019. He was suspended indefinitely, which turned out to be six games, while handing him a $45,623 fine, per sportingnews.com.

As for Donald, it appears that he will, somehow, escape suspension for his hit. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted that the teams, not the NFL, are responsible for overseeing the conduct of players.

Pelissero added that a league suspension for Donald at this stage is "unlikely."

The superstar defensive end will likely regret his actions during practice as his emotions clearly got the better of him.

The 31-year-old is coming off yet another incredible season for the Rams after he finished the year with 12.5 sacks, an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. He came third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting as the Rams won the Super Bowl.

The star defensive end has been one of the most dominant pass rushers since entering the league. He has tallied double-digit sacks every year, aside from his rookie season (he got nine). During that time, he had a 20.5 sack season in 2019 and continues to get better with each passing year.

But his actions against the Bengals in practice did not look good. It remains to be seen if the 31-year-old will receive any sanctions from the Rams.

