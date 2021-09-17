Josh Jacobs is an integral piece of the Las Vegas Raiders offense. However, the running back has been banged up with injuries to begin the 2021 season. Before Week 1, Jacobs was dealing with a turf toe. He was able to play in the Raiders' season opener, albeit in a limited capacity.

Since then, he's been nursing an ankle injury. The two injuries caused Josh Jacobs to miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday. With a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers looming Sunday, Jacobs' status is up in the air for Week 2.

Will Josh Jacobs play in Week 2 against the Steelers?

David Chao is a respected doctor who's earned the nickname "ProFootballDoc" on Twitter. In his opinion, Josh Jacobs still has a chance of playing Sunday. Dr Chao says the ankle is more of an issue than the turf toe at the moment. In his opinion, the worst-case scenario is Jacobs splits more reps with Kenyan Drake than in Week 1.

It should also be noted that the Raiders played Monday. Jacobs did not practice Wednesday or Thursday as a precaution in a shorter week. He's familiar with the offense, so he can afford to be held out of practice.

Jacobs wasn't his usual dynamic self against in Week 1. His stat line of ten rushes for 34 yards was far from impressive, but he ran for two touchdowns near the goal-line. He also wasn't afraid to put his body on the line in pass protection, which is a good sign of his competitiveness being on the up.

Field Yates @FieldYates Justin Houston got the sack but Josh Jacobs' blitz pick-up sheeeeeesh 👀 Justin Houston got the sack but Josh Jacobs' blitz pick-up sheeeeeesh 👀 https://t.co/yp0STg1kx4

The Raiders need Jacobs against a ferocious Steelers front seven

The matchup between the Raiders and Steelers will be a battle of the edge rushers. Maxx Crosby led the NFL with a jaw-dropping 13 quarterback pressures in Week 1. The Steelers as a whole had 18 pressures and only blitzed once.

Derek Carr was under a considerable amount of pressure against the Baltimore Ravens. Jacobs being a good pass protector out of the backfield could pay dividends. But Jacobs is also needed for his running ability. The Raiders only ran for 82 yards in their season opener against Baltimore. The Steelers, meanwhile, were vulnerable against the run against the Buffalo Bills.

Kenyan Drake is more than capable of filling Jacobs's shoes if needed. After all, he has averaged 4.5 yards per attempt throughout his career. But having a two-headed monster is a frightening prospect for the Raiders' rivals. There's little clarity on whether Jacobs will practice on Friday. Clarity on his status will likely come on game day.

