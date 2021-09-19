Could the Packers possibly be a suitor for free agent linebacker Sean Lee

If it wasn't clear to the naked eye, the first game of the NFL season could not have gone any worse for the Green Bay Packers. To begin with, reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers had the worst game of his career. He was chased and harassed all game by the defense of the New Orleans Saints.

His final stat line for the game was 15-28 for 133 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. The running game did the Packers no favors by rushing for a grand total of 43 yards on the ground. It was an all-around futile game for the Pack.

The Packers got sacked

Another surprise was the fact that the Green Bay defense, which is normally very staunch, allowed Jameis Winston to throw for 148 yards and five touchdowns. The New Orleans Saints ground game, led by Alvin Kamara, rushed for a total of 171 yards and averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

It was very evident that the Packers were in need of some linebackers to get better pursuit angles on runners as well as to understand coverage. With the season already underway, many linebackers have already either been re-signed by their former teams or picked up off the waiver wire by another.

With that being the case, where can the Packers look to get help in the middle of their defense and possibly at outside linebacker? There is one name that many Packers fans and NFC teams know quite well.

Is Sean Lee the answer

Sean Lee is a former linebacker with the Dallas Cowboys. For the greater part of 11 seasons, Sean Lee terrorized running backs, receivers, and quarterbacks alike. His career, all played with the Cowboys, saw him amass 747 tackles,14 interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

Lee was a two-time Pro Bowler for the 2015 and 2016 NFL seasons and was a first-team All-Pro for the 2016 NFL season. Sean is known for his keen sense of awareness as a defensive field general and also for his ability to tackle anything that moves on the field.

Despite having a great career, Lee will often be remembered as having several serious injuries which plagued him for the duration of his career. With multiple injuries, including concussions, a torn ACL, and wrist injuries, he was never able to play a full 16-game season.

On April 26, 2021, Sean Lee decided to hang up his cleats and announce his retirement. With his last action on the field being at the end of the 2020 NFL season, it can't hurt for the Packers' brass to at least give him a call to inquire.

