Is Pat McAfee really going to fight Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38?

There are reports that podcast host and WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee could face WWE CEO Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38 in Houston, Texas. The host of The Pat McAfee Show is no stranger to the squared circle.

The 38-year-old had a match with former WWE superstar Adam Cole back in NXT TakeOver: XXX back in August 2020. It was the culmination of a two-year rivalry between McAfee and the former leader of the Undisputed Era.

The problems between the former NXT Champion and former Indianapolis Colts punter began in March 2018 at a live event in Indianapolis. At the live event, the podcast host, who was a special guest, stopped Cole from cheating in the match versus Aleister Black.

Cole has held a fair amount of hostility towards the former punter since then. For the next couple of years after it took place, both men frequently took shots at one another.

Things eventually came to a head in July 2020 when Cole showed up on The Pat McAfee Show podcast. The now-SmackDown commentator irritated the then-WWE superstar by cracking jokes about his height and asserting his success was a result of the Undisputed Era.

After some time, Cole went off by screaming profanities at McAfee and then shoving his producer prior to storming out of the studio:

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H later made an appearance on ESPN and challenged the former Colts punter to a match in place of Cole for NXT TakeOver.

Although he lacked professional wrestling experience, McAfee agreed. In the end, Cole got the better of McAfee, winning the match.

Vince McMahon and WrestleMania

WWE Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon

Competing on the grandest stage of them all is nothing new to 76-year-old McMahon. At WrestleMania 17, the elder McMahon fought his son, Shane McMahon, in a street fight match. Two years later at WrestleMania 19, McMahon fought in another street fight match. This time, he fought against Hulk Hogan.

Next, Vince stepped into the squared circle versus two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 22.

Finally, McMahon competed against another two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Bret Hart.

The question is, is Vince gearing up for his fifth match at WrestleMania, or could this be a way to have someone like Austin Theory or Cody Rhodes fight on his behalf?

We shall see as we’re on the road to WrestleMania 38 in the Lone Star State.

