NFL Free Agency: Will Richard Sherman play in the 2021 NFL season?

Richard Sherman is still a free agent heading into the new NFL season, but will we see the five-time Pro Bowler suit up in the NFL in 2021?

Through 10 seasons in pro football, the 33-year-old built a fierce reputation as a no-nonsense, lockdown corner. Not only was the former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star one of the toughest defensive backs for wide receivers to get any separation from, but Richard Sherman was also one of the most likely to deliver some hard-hitting trash-talk to any would-be pass-catcher.

Who can forget Sherman’s high-profile beef with Michael Crabtree? The feud peaked in a notorious post-game interview on live TV where Sherman called out and ripped into the ex-49ers wide receiver following the NFC Championship game in January 2014.

While Richard Sherman always had all of the technical skills and physical traits you would want from an elite cornerback, his intensity was often his special power on the football field.

However, some off-field struggles earlier in 2021 put his football career on the back-burner and left him prioritizing his "mental and emotional health."

So can we expect to see Richard Sherman in 2021?

Richard Sherman’s last NFL appearance was in the 2020 season. In September, he picked up a calf strain and was placed on the Injured/Reserve list, but he was activated in November, and went on to play five games, recording 18 tackles –16 of them solo tackles and two of them tackles for loss.

He also picked off Jared Goff in the 49ers 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 for his only interception of the season. Sherman was officially released in February 2021.

In July 2014, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Richard Sherman was arrested and charged in a burglary domestic violence case in King County, Washington. Police reports confirmed nobody at the residence was harmed. Schefter reported Sherman "fought with police but was eventually apprehended."

Before the incident, which Sherman has expressed remorse about, he was talking to the 49ers and Seahawks about a possible return. The Sacramento Bee reported he also had interest from the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, though those rumors have not reemerged since July. Whether or not he would face a league-issued suspension on his return is yet to be decided.

A three-time first-team All-Pro, and two-time second-team All-Pro, Richard Sherman hit his peak as one of the centerpieces of the Seattle Seahawks’ historic 'Legion of Boom' defense. He also enjoyed a late-career rise when he was graded as the NFL's best cornerback in 2019, as the 49ers surged to the Super Bowl.

While there was some visible dropoff during his short stint in 2020, Sherman should still have plenty to offer should a team deem him ready to compete during the 2021 season.

Keep getting it! They will call! https://t.co/3oaB1oW3gI — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 2, 2021

