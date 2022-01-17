NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson backed to stay after Pete Carroll and John Schneider's year-end meeting

The saga of Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks continues on, despite their regular season ending on Week 18 of the NFL season.

Rumors have been flying like Russell Wilson passes about whether or not the star quarterback will return to the only franchise he's known throughout the duration of his illistrious NFL career. Head coach Pete Carroll has also had his name as a part of the rumor mill and whether or not he will return next year in the same position for the same team.

The latest rumor is from ESPN reporter and NFL insider Chris Mortensen, who says it looks as if stories about the possible departure of Russell Wilson or Pete Carroll may be unfounded and likely false.Here is what Mortensen had to say:

"Yes, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider met Thursday with owner Jody Allen but a well-placed source said it was usual end of season review, a look ahead and no job security talk. All systems are go with Carroll, Schneider and QB Russell Wilson."

NFL Trade Rumors: Will Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll return next season with the Seahawks?

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

The answer to this question depends on who you ask. As Chris Mortensen reports that it's "all systems go" after Thursday's meeting between Pete Carroll, GM John Schneider and Seahawks team owner Jody Allen, another NFL insider has a slight difference of opinion.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier today that sources have indicated to him that Russell Wilson is likely to explore his options to see what other teams may have interest in him.

Would there be a team that would be willing to part with potential draft picks to acquire the services of a player with the skills of the former All-Pro quarterback?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to part with longtime stalwart Ben Roethlisberger as he may retire after his team's playoff run has ended. The Green Bay Packers may also find themselves in a conundrum with the possible departure of three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. And then there are the New Orleans Saints, who are still on the hunt to replace the legendary Drew Brees.

Each of these teams could most certainly benefit from the addition of Russell Wilson.

Then there's head coach Pete Carroll. Years ago, during the days of Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and the Legion of Boom in the Seahawks' secondary, there were rumors that Carroll had lost the locker room.

Those rumors were squashed once those players departed. However, during the offseason last year, Carroll's control was questioned once again as his one-time Super Bowl winning quarterback stated that he wanted to be involved in Seahawks personnel decisions.

With all that being said, stay tuned as the offseason is just getting underway. One could imagine there will be more twists and turns in the coming months.

