NFL Trade Rumors: Should 49ers move Jimmy Garoppolo before trade deadline?

Jimmy Garoppolo is injured again. It is a movie that the San Francisco 49ers and fans have seen too many times and it justifies their decision to move up the board in the 2021 NFL draft to select quarterback Trey Lance.

There were suggestions that the 49ers would move from Garoppolo in the offseason. But head coach Kyle Shanahan decided to roll with the veteran quarterback for another season, allowing Lance to sit behind and learn.

So far this season, the 49ers have a 2-2 record after falling to the Seattle Seahawks 28-21 in Week 4. Garoppolo hasn't been great, but he hasn't been terrible either. This season, he has thrown for 925 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a QBR of 49.5, which ranks 21st in the NFL, and has a passer rating of 96.9.

While those are decent numbers, Garoppolo's constant absenteeism is problematic. With the team now having a future starter to step in for the veteran, could it be time for the 49ers trade their star quarterback?

Garoppolo's future with 49ers in jeopardy

The 49ers trading up to select Lance with the third overall pick put Garoppolo's San Francisco career on the clock. With his latest injury, the organization has a decision to make before the NFL's trade deadline in November.

In August, Garoppolo spoke to Sports Illustrated columnist Albert Breer about his future with Lance behind him. He said:

"I didn't know how much to put into it because if you start thinking one way, and then something happens and you go the opposite way, that's going to make it even more challenging out there. So I've' really just tried to take it day-by-day Garoppolo said. And even right now, anything could happen. I was traded two days before the trade deadline a couple of years ago. I know in this league, anything possible."

He also reiterated that he wants to be a starter but would accept a backup quarterback, stating:

I always want to be the starter. I'll' always fight to be the starter. But at the end of the day, I'm' playing football. I'm' loving it right now. It's' a competition, that's what you're' here for. I'm' ready for whatever."

The 49ers have justifiably shown no real urgency to trade Garoppolo and hand the keys of the offense to a rookie.

As we've seen this year, rookie quarterbacks have struggled. Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and, to an extent, Lance. He missed several throws against the Seahawks, finishing with 9 of 18 for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49ers must continue to win over the next few weeks, even with Garoppolo out. The franchise will get to see precisely what they have with Trey Lance. If he plays well, it will likely be the end of the road for Jimmy G. If the rookie struggles, the veteran quarterback will live to fight another day.

