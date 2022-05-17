NFL Rumors: League officials set to meet Deshaun Watson amid talks of suspension

Deshaun Watson hasn't played a snap in the NFL since January 2021. Then a Houston Texans player, the quarterback promptly asked the franchise that drafted him back in 2017 to trade him in the offseason that followed.

Everyone expected the star QB to be picked up promptly given his stellar Pro Bowl season, but what followed was an avalanche of controversy that would see him miss the entirety of the 2021 NFL season.

Dan Lust 🎙 @SportsLawLust BREAKING:



One of the 22 women who filed a civil assault lawsuit against Texans QB Deshaun Watson has now followed up with her own criminal complaint against him. She also went public with her name and identity.



The footage is from Tony Buzbee’s press conference earlier today. BREAKING:One of the 22 women who filed a civil assault lawsuit against Texans QB Deshaun Watson has now followed up with her own criminal complaint against him. She also went public with her name and identity.The footage is from Tony Buzbee’s press conference earlier today. https://t.co/YVbjnGjo9f

Watson faced 22 civil lawsuits filed by massage therapists, each describing separate cases of sexual misconduct. Such accusations forced the franchise to sit out the quarterback for the entire season. While two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges, the opinion regarding the quarterback was largely divided.

Despite all that happened, the Cleveland Browns decided to trade for the controversial star this offseason, tying him up to the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history. But despite what one would believe, the quarterback still isn't in the clear just yet.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson



@BovadaOfficial I'm also told that NFL officials are currently scheduled to meet with #Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Texas this week, per league sources. I'm also told that NFL officials are currently scheduled to meet with #Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Texas this week, per league sources. @BovadaOfficial

As per league insider Josina Anderson, NFL officials are set to meet with the quarterback sometime this week, likely in relation to the league's own independent investigation into the matter. Rumors are rife that this could potentially be one of the last few steps in the NFL's procedure to ensure whether or not he violated the league's code of conduct policy.

Deshaun Watson set to join new Browns teammates in Bahamas

The former Texans star is certainly set to have a busy week ahead of him. According to reports, apart from meeting with league officials, the quarterback is also set to fly over to the Bahamas with his offensive teammates this week.

The players have reportedly managed to secure themselves a training facility where they'll workout and bond ahead of the new season. Understandably, Baker Mayfield, the man Watson is set to replace, is unlikely to join the group for the trip.

All this though could end up being futile if the quarterback is indeed suspended from the league based on its own personal findings. Do you feel the former Clemson product deserves to spend another year away from the game due to these allegations? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar