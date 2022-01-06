NFL Rumors: Super Bowl LVI could be shifted from LA due to concerning COVID situation

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to be played in Los Angeles next month at the brand-new SoFi Stadium to showcase the facility and offer the most premium experience possible.

However, rumors are making the rounds that the NFL is thinking about moving the game to a different location. COVID-19 is rumored to be the culprit.

Here's what the NFL has to say about the situation.

NFL Rumors: Will Super Bowl LVI be moved?

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers

According to WFAA, the NFL is attempting to shoot down rumors swirling around the game's location.

Brian McCarthy, an NFL spokesman, made a statement on Wednesday echoing calm and a sense that the NFL is planning to stay the course to keep Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

However, he does reserve the NFL's right to move the game if necessary.

We plan on playing Super Bowl 56 as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday. "As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances.

The NFL has reached out to AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, about serving as a backup venue for the Super Bowl.

But outside of that, it is unknown which clubs the NFL has reached out to and which have agreed to serve as a contingency for Super Bowl LVI.

Of course, any club asked, barring a scheduling issue, would likely welcome the Super Bowl with open arms.

McCarthy's line about "unforeseen circumstances" is likely referring to COVID-19, giving the NFL a chance to change venues in the event that the unfortunate happens.

Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA



It was moved to Tampa, and the Bucs wound up playing a home game in Super Bowl LV, beating the Chiefs 31-9.



AT&T Stadium and the Cowboys on deck? Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA



wfaa.com/article/sports… BREAKING: WFAA has confirmed that the NFL has reached out to AT&T Stadium to check on its availability as a possible backup 2022 Super Bowl venue; Arlington officials say the city is ready to host the game if needed. BREAKING: WFAA has confirmed that the NFL has reached out to AT&T Stadium to check on its availability as a possible backup 2022 Super Bowl venue; Arlington officials say the city is ready to host the game if needed.wfaa.com/article/sports… Last year, the Super Bowl had to be moved from SoFi Stadium due to construction delays.It was moved to Tampa, and the Bucs wound up playing a home game in Super Bowl LV, beating the Chiefs 31-9.AT&T Stadium and the Cowboys on deck? twitter.com/mikelesliewfaa… Last year, the Super Bowl had to be moved from SoFi Stadium due to construction delays.It was moved to Tampa, and the Bucs wound up playing a home game in Super Bowl LV, beating the Chiefs 31-9.AT&T Stadium and the Cowboys on deck? twitter.com/mikelesliewfaa…

It's no secret that the location of the game (California) is in one of the most-heavily restricted areas in the country. If a ban on occupancy occurs that affects the stadium, it would incentivize the NFL to move the game.

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi Super Bowl LVI is still scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium but the NFL is actively monitoring the spread of the Omicron variant and the rising number of hospitalizations here. Officials from the NFL, Rams, Chargers and city are scheduled to meet next week at SoFi Stadium. Super Bowl LVI is still scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium but the NFL is actively monitoring the spread of the Omicron variant and the rising number of hospitalizations here. Officials from the NFL, Rams, Chargers and city are scheduled to meet next week at SoFi Stadium.

If the NFL has an option to play a Super Bowl in a stadium with a smaller crowd in one place and a full place somewhere else, they may be given a strong reason to move the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, there are no bans on occupancy that currently exist that should affect the game at this time. If nothing changes, the game will be played in SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022.

Edited by LeRon Haire