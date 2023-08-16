Russell Gage injury: 3 WRs Buccaaners should target to fill void of $30,000,000 star

Russell Gage recently received devastating injury news in the early days of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, he suffered a serious knee injury that required him to be carted off the practice field.

Losing Gage is a major blow to the Buccaneers' offensive outlook, especially considering they made a quarterback change to Baker Mayfield during the offseason.

Their wide receivers are one of the biggest strengths on their roster, with Russell Gage joining Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to form a dominant trio.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How long will Russell Gage remain out for?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver will reportedly require surgery that will likely keep him out for the entire 2023 NFL season.

The good news for the Buccaneers is that they still have a few weeks remaining before Week 1 of the regular season to find a replacement for Russell Gage, including these potential options in free agency.

Expand Tweet

#1 - Julio Jones

Julio Jones

Julio Jones may be the most logical replacement for Russell Gage ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He has already played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers previously, joining Tom Brady to pursue a Super Bowl ring.

After a brief stay with the Tennessee Titans, Jones is currently still a free agent. The veteran is already familiar with some of the Buccaneers' system, so it would potentially be a smooth transition.

#2 - Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry is likely the best available wide receiver who still remains a free agent ahead of the 2023 NFL season. A case can be made that he's an upgrade from Russell Gage.

An injury-plagued 2022 season with the New Orleans Saints has potentially prevented him from finding a new team so far, but the Buccaneers present an opportunity to change that. He also has experience playing with Baker Mayfield during their time together with the Cleveland Browns, so pairing seems to make some sense.

#3 - Sammy Watkins

Sammy Watkins

Sammy Watkins has played for five different NFL teams during his nine-year career so far. He has found a way to make significant contributions in complementary roles with four of them, with the exception of the Green Bay Packers.

His experience playing in many different offensive systems could be a valuable trait for what the Buccaneers are looking for in replacing Gage.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receivers Depth Chart

Mike Evans: Buccaneers Jets Football

After Gage's injury, the Buccaneers have these wide receivers available for the upcoming season:

Mike Evans Chris Godwin Trey Palmer Deven Thompkins David Moore