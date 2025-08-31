Russell Wilson or Brock Purdy: Which QB should I draft in Fantasy Football 2025?

Russell Wilson and Brock Purdy are two different players when it comes to NFL experience. One of them will be entering his fourth season, while the other will be playing for as many teams.

However, both of them will be in the same predicament entering the 2025 season. Each of their teams finished last in their respective division the previous year, and they are looking to avoid a repeat of that.

So who will be able to do it - and better?

Russell Wilson 2025 fantasy outlook

New England Patriots v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Russell Wilson is starting from rock bottom with the New York Giants.

They were dreary to watch on offense in 2024, as Daniel Jones struggled to get the ball downfield and was intercepted and sacked more often than not. The only bright spots that side of the ball had were rookies Tyrone Tracy and Malik Nabers, who each had over 1,000 scrimmage yards. The latter even made the Pro Bowl after setting multiple franchise and league records.

This year, the Giants have overhauled their quarterback room, signing Wilson and Jameis Winston and drafting Jaxson Dart. However, one problem remains: the offensive line. One of the worst units when it comes to preventing sacks will not help Wilson's case, as he is projected to have only 2,000 passing yards and 13 touchdowns for a paltry 182 fantasy points.

Brock Purdy 2025 fantasy outlook

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

The San Francisco 49ers also finished dead last in their division, but the circumstances are different.

Injuries to key contributors like Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk contributed to a regression for Brock Purdy, but both are expected to return to their dominant selves alongside Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, and new WR2 Jauan Jennings.

The hope is that star left tackle Trent Williams also returns to his pre-injury form, even at 37. Chances are he will, with Purdy amassing fewer passing yards (3,581) but also fewer interceptions (ten) and more touchdowns (24) for a healthy 317.3 points.

Whom should I draft between Russell Wilson and Brock Purdy in 2025?

There is no question here: Purdy is the one to pick here.

The NFC West is expected to be very competitive, but the 49ers appear to have the edge. Even with multiple departures, they still have the division's most complete roster, with the most successful Mr. Irrelevant at the forefront.

Wilson, meanwhile, feels like a stopgap while Dart studies the nuances of the game. But even in playing that role, he will not be able to overcome the deficiencies that mar the Giants' roster.

