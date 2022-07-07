In photos: Russell Wilson and Ciara spotted vacationing at Lake Como

Russell Wilson and Ciara are making the most of their time off together before Wilson gears up for his first season with the Denver Broncos. The internet captured moments of the former star quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks and his R&B star wife vacationing in Lake Como. They were spotted hanging out on a boat and basking in the summer sun of Northern Italy.

Lake Como is a popular vacation destination with its beautiful backdrop scenery and emphasis on Renaissance architecture. Actor George Clooney famously bought a home there. However, he is not the only celebrity to enjoy the amenities of Lake Como, as evidenced by Wilson and Ciara’s choice to vacation there.

Training camp is less than a month away, so it makes sense that Wilson and Ciara are taking every opportunity to relax and enjoy the calm before the storm of the NFL season. The couple have been married since 2016. They have two children together, while Wilson is the stepfather to Ciara’s first son from a previous relationship.

Russell Wilson joins the Denver Broncos in a wild AFC West division

Russell Wilson joined Denver from the ultra-competitive NFC West, which features Kyler Murray, Deebo Samuel (with presumably Trey Lance), and Matthew Stafford (with breakfast buddy Cooper Kupp).

However, the AFC West will be just as, if not more, competitive compared to the NFC West. The division includes names like Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr (with Davante Adams). The blockbuster trade between Denver and Seattle brought Wilson right into the middle of a division brimming with star quarterbacks and high-powered offenses.

To help Wilson, the Broncos will have wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III will also help balance out Denver’s offensive attack. Although he had an elite pair of receivers back in Seattle with Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, Wilson will have to quickly develop chemistry with his new receivers to keep up with the other explosive offenses in the AFC West.

In his career, Russell Wilson boasts a 104-53-1 record in the regular season that includes 37,059 passing yards and 292 touchdown passes. Wilson is 9-7 in the playoffs and has one Super Bowl title with the Seahawks from the 2013/14 NFL season when they beated Peyton Manning and the Broncos.

