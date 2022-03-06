“Russell Wilson kind of wants out”- NFL analyst believes Seahawks QB wishes to move onto greener pastures

It seems as if Russell Wilson's time as the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks may soon come to an end.

Apparently, the talented quarterback has scrubbed all signs from social media that he was with the Seahawks, which signals he could be ready to move on.

At least that's what one NFL analyst, Greg Jennings, seems to think that he may soon be on his way out of Seattle. Jennings stated this:

"You have that guy, you have the believed piece to build around and to allow yourself an opportunity to compete in Russell Wilson, having said that, when you start to talk about what you won't do it only, it only magnifies this to other teams that you know what, let's see. Let's see if they really won't do it. And so now your phone's gonna ring when you talk all this big bad who plowing? Yeah, I'm big, I'm bound not gonna ever, ever, ever, this is a he's not going anywhere? Well, there's somebody always that's going to test what you're seeing in combat that with a couple of first round picks, a couple assets here, all these little things, they're gonna float in your face to see if you're really willing to hold on to that one piece that you believe in everybody else believes to be your saving grace. And that's him."

Jennings continued, mentioning Russell Wilson's relationship with Pete Carroll.

"But I believe that he kind of wants out, if nothing is changing around him as far as them acquiring free agents, them getting some pieces around him to protect him this season. I truly believe Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, have things that they need to resolve. And I don't think that that's going to just continue to be swept under the rug for no one to ever know of. It's going to come out when teams start calling I believe in they start entertaining some of those phone calls."

John Boyle @johnpboyle Asked about Russell Wilson's future and possible trades, Pete Carroll said this time of year, teams are always inquiring about everything, but said "we have no intention of making any move there." #Seahawks Asked about Russell Wilson's future and possible trades, Pete Carroll said this time of year, teams are always inquiring about everything, but said "we have no intention of making any move there." #Seahawks

Why does Russell Wilson want out of Seattle



Russell Wilson has made it no secret that he wants the Seahawks to improve the team around him.

When the Seahawks won the Super Bowl, they were surrounded by the likes of Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch. Now that both are gone, the team hasn't been the same.

He has made it clear that if the Seahawks don't improve the team, he has no desire to stay. It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks bow down to his needs or if they are ready to move on too. At this point, it doesn't seem like they are.

Only time will tell if the star quarterback will be playing for the Seahawks next season.

