Watch: Russell Wilson receives electrifying reception from Colorado Rockies fans after throwing first pitch 

Colorado is thrilled to have a solution at quarterback with Russell Wilson. Put simply, since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season, the team has been on the quarterback carousel. With Wilson now locked up in Denver, fans are eagerly awaiting the quarterback's first step onto the field. However, those that also watch baseball were treated to the smallest taste of the quarterback.

The Denver Broncos' official Twitter page posted a video of the quarterback stepping onto the field in an athletic setting for the first time. Of course, the quarterback was stepping onto the diamond and not the gridiron, but fans were happy to take what they got. What they got was Wilson throwing the first pitch of the Rockies' season.

Unlike plenty of first pitches that sail in any number of directions and angles depending on the thrower, the quarterback nailed his pitch. Upon throwing a perfect strike, the crowd erupted in cheers. For them, the throw gives just a taste of what the quarterback can do for the team on the football field.

Russell Wilson's history with Denver

Russell Wilson and Denver have history. When it comes to baseball, the quarterback played for the Rockies for a time, according to the Denver Post. In 2010, the soon-to-be quarterback was drafted in the fourth round and was signed for $200,000. Here's how the quarterback's brief baseball career went, per the Denver Post:

"While in the Rockies organization, Wilson slashed .229/.354/.356 with five homers and 26 RBIs across Class-A short-season Tri City and Low-A Asheville in 2010 and ’11."

Of course, that isn't the only connection between Colorado and the quarterback. The Denver Broncos faced the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 48 on February 2, 2014, according to ESPN. Heading into the game, the Denver Broncos were led by Peyton Manning, who was coming off the best single-season performance of his career.

On the other side, the Legion of Boom, one of the most dominant defenses of the 21st century, awaited the favorited Broncos. Many expected the Broncos to win in spades. Instead, the Broncos simply did not show up, leading to arguably the worst loss of Peyton Manning's career. The team lost the game 43-8.

Fast forward a decade, and Manning is retired and, in his place, wearing orange and blue, is the same quarterback that ended a dream. Broncos fans are hoping he can bring them a new one. It will be a tough task with the explosive AFC West, but Denver is eager for the challenge and are ready to rise to relevance once again.

