Russell Wilson removes Seahawks from his Twitter bio, NFL fans predict possible trade in 2022

It appears as if the Russell Wilson era in Seattle may have come to an abrupt end. The longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback recently scrubbed the team from his Twitter account.

Wilson had stated earlier in the season that, after 10 NFL seasons with the franchise, he wanted to "explore his options."

With news of the star removing the team from his Twitter account, NFL fans have reacted accordingly.

This particular super sleuth noticed that Wilson removed the Seahawks from his Twitter account while everyone else was paying attention to the Aaron Rodgers' saga.

Broncos Wire @TheBroncosWire Everybody’s speculating about Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram post … meanwhile, Russell Wilson does not have the Seahawks in his profile picture or header photo on Twitter Everybody’s speculating about Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram post … meanwhile, Russell Wilson does not have the Seahawks in his profile picture or header photo on Twitter 👀 https://t.co/FEK83ir3cr

Jennifer Watts claims to be the first to have spotted this. She also claims to have predicted this long before other Twitter users.

Jennifer Watts @JenniferEWatts Broncos Wire @TheBroncosWire Everybody’s speculating about Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram post … meanwhile, Russell Wilson does not have the Seahawks in his profile picture or header photo on Twitter Everybody’s speculating about Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram post … meanwhile, Russell Wilson does not have the Seahawks in his profile picture or header photo on Twitter 👀 https://t.co/FEK83ir3cr Pointed this out a couple months ago. Just waiting for the shoe to drop. twitter.com/TheBroncosWire… Pointed this out a couple months ago. Just waiting for the shoe to drop. twitter.com/TheBroncosWire…

This fan is amazed that a change feels imminent.

Chris is verifying what many of us knew: the offseason rumor mill doesn't stop.

Chris @Ramshouse99 Broncos Wire @TheBroncosWire Everybody’s speculating about Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram post … meanwhile, Russell Wilson does not have the Seahawks in his profile picture or header photo on Twitter Everybody’s speculating about Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram post … meanwhile, Russell Wilson does not have the Seahawks in his profile picture or header photo on Twitter 👀 https://t.co/FEK83ir3cr No football but plenty of rumors to keep us busy twitter.com/thebroncoswire… No football but plenty of rumors to keep us busy twitter.com/thebroncoswire…

This fan understands that things are beginning to rev up with offseason rumors.

Matthew🏒 @_ChinChilva Broncos Wire @TheBroncosWire Everybody’s speculating about Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram post … meanwhile, Russell Wilson does not have the Seahawks in his profile picture or header photo on Twitter Everybody’s speculating about Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram post … meanwhile, Russell Wilson does not have the Seahawks in his profile picture or header photo on Twitter 👀 https://t.co/FEK83ir3cr Things are about to get interesting twitter.com/TheBroncosWire… Things are about to get interesting twitter.com/TheBroncosWire…

This Twitter user thinks this is all welcomed news for them as they will no longer be obligated to root for the Seahawks.

Bj 🎞 @fettyfilm Broncos Wire @TheBroncosWire Everybody’s speculating about Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram post … meanwhile, Russell Wilson does not have the Seahawks in his profile picture or header photo on Twitter Everybody’s speculating about Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram post … meanwhile, Russell Wilson does not have the Seahawks in his profile picture or header photo on Twitter 👀 https://t.co/FEK83ir3cr I can’t wait to be free! I’m tired of rooting for the Seahawks. twitter.com/thebroncoswire… I can’t wait to be free! I’m tired of rooting for the Seahawks. twitter.com/thebroncoswire…

Once the link is clicked, all can see Paul Mitchell showing a meme asking Russell Wilson to come and join the Denver Broncos.

Nick@Nite noticed the change and posted it to his Twitter account.

Nick@Nite @slick_nickk3 @JPFinlayNBCS this mean anything? Russ changed his pic from a Sea pic to when he played in VA @JPFinlayNBCS this mean anything? Russ changed his pic from a Sea pic to when he played in VA 👀 https://t.co/W8SztNtxkY

Twitter user Prim has a different take on the situation and challenges the media on their assumptions.

Prim @PrimNFT @slick_nickk3 @JPFinlayNBCS Oh no does DK Metcalf want out to? Lmaoo you don’t need to have ur team in ur bio.. especially when these are some of the most popular athletes.. everyone knows who they play for.. Russ can’t post a pic with his dad without y’all tryna make assumptions @slick_nickk3 @JPFinlayNBCS Oh no does DK Metcalf want out to? Lmaoo you don’t need to have ur team in ur bio.. especially when these are some of the most popular athletes.. everyone knows who they play for.. Russ can’t post a pic with his dad without y’all tryna make assumptions 😂 https://t.co/kEwmSU0ibt

This fan is also of the mindset that Wilson's actions do not necessarily mean that he is leaving.

DonaldThrowInTheTowel @DonaldThrow @PrimNFT @slick_nickk3 @JPFinlayNBCS Russell said he wants to stay in Seattle another 10 years, but I guess no matter what he say's, sports media and other are going to dig for anything. Maybe he should just start saying, "I'm just here so I don't get fined" and play it safe like Marshawn. @PrimNFT @slick_nickk3 @JPFinlayNBCS Russell said he wants to stay in Seattle another 10 years, but I guess no matter what he say's, sports media and other are going to dig for anything. Maybe he should just start saying, "I'm just here so I don't get fined" and play it safe like Marshawn.

If Russell Wilson leaves the Seahawks, where will he end up?

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

If the All-Pro quarterback does decide to leave the only franchise that he's known in his career, he does have options at his disposal.

If you haven't heard, Tom Brady recently retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team is in search of a replacement (despite the confidence they have publicly displayed in journeyman quarterback Blaine Gabbert).

The New Orleans Saints are also in search of a quarterback as Jameis Winston, who is recovering from a season-ending torn ACL injury, is a free agent and the team will likely choose to go in another direction.

The team with perhaps the most talent in need of a signal caller is the Denver Broncos. With offensive weapons such as Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, K.J. Hamler and Javonte Williams, the team has depth at virtually every skill position.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are also in search of a quarterback as future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger retired after 18 seasons in the Steel City.

Stay tuned as the offseason rumor mill is just beginning.

