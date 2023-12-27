Russell Wilson replacements: 5 best QBs Broncos should target for next season

The Russell Wilson era in Denver might be over with news that the team intends to sit the quarterback for its final two games despite still holding onto a chance of winning their first AFC West title since 2015. With the move made, however, many expect this to be the de facto ending of the story for Wilson in Denver.

With every ending comes a new beginning. Technically, there are dozens of options on the table, but only a handful of good ones. Here's a look at five potential replacements for Wilson in 2024.

Russell Wilson replacements: #1. Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams at DirecTV Holiday Bowl Preview Football

Most expect Caleb Williams to be long gone by the time the Russell Wilson-less Denver Broncos get on the clock, but one has to try. Sean Payton was brought on board with the intention to do whatever it takes to win and selecting a top-tier premium rookie quarterback is one path Denver has never tried in the post-Manning era.

Long before the Wilson era began, Paxton Lynch was selected 26th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft and effectively was a second-round selection in the minds of most. It's going to take a misinformation campaign on a scale that no one has ever seen, but it is worth a shot. Williams has thrown for a combined 72 touchdowns and ten interceptions since the start of 2022.

#2. Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins at Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

This is another highly competitive option, with Kirk Cousins potentially heading into free agency. However, the Broncos went all-in on a quarterback with Russell Wilson already, so Cousins would not be an unprecedented outcome. Cousins has injury concerns now due to a torn Achilles that ended his 2023 season early.

However, he was having a terrific year in terms of production before the injury, with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. If the Broncos are truly in win-now mode, it doesn't get better than Cousins.

#3. Jayden Daniels

2023 Heisman Trophy Presentation

Many have already mock drafted Daniels to the Russell Wilson-less Broncos, as his projected stock and the team's projected draft pick have put the two on a collision course. Daniels is coming off the best season of his five-year college career with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions with LSU.

Daniels also is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, so between him and Williams, Denver would have a real shot at returning to power.

#4. Drake Maye

Drake Maye at South Carolina v North Carolina

If Jayden Daniels isn't available, the next-best option is prospect Drake Maye. Maye is coming off a 62-touchdown, 16-interception two-year run with the North Carolina Tar Heels. However, there are some questions with his age. He'll be just 21 years old when NFL training camp rolls around and with Sean Payton pushing 60, one wonders if the two could find any chemistry.

#5. Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield at Jaguars Buccaneers Football

Baker Mayfield might not be available next year as a free agent, but perhaps the correct trade package could entice the Buccaneers to part ways with Mayfield. That said, there's a chance that Mayfield returns with the team next year after throwing 26 touchdowns, eight interceptions and keeping the team interesting all year long.

It's not the most enticing trade for the Buccaneers, but the selling point to the defensive-minded head coach would be to remind him of the Legion of Boom. Put simply, the Broncos would need to appeal to Todd Bowles that he could be seen as the reason for a Super Bowl run, considering most have jumped ship on the quarterback as the driver of the team's strength.