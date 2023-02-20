Russell Wilson and Ciara have been among the NFL's most powerful couples since the pair married in England in July 2016. The Grammy Award-winning performer was pregnant with their second child during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In June 2020, Wilson spoke to comedian Kevin Hart on his show, "Cold as Balls: Cold Calls," about how he helped his wife throughout the pregnancy.

Wilson said:

"Ci told me early on. She was two months pregnant. It was Friday night, date night, so we're trying to come home the right way. I'm getting all dressed up, ready and prepared.

"She says, 'I'm gonna wear my Uggs.' And then she says, 'My feet hurt. I wanted to finish the night strong so I said, 'You know what? I'm gonna rub your feet for the rest of the night.’”

Russell Wilson also explained how Ciara was doing during the pandemic

"We've been going to these doctor's appointments and I can't even go in the room sometimes just 'cause of the whole process, so that's been interesting."

The couple's son, Win Harrison, was born a month following the Denver Broncos quarterback's interview with Hart. They also have a daughter, Sienna Princess. Ciara also has a six-year-old son, Zahir, from when she was in a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Ciara on meeting Russell Wilson and him as a father

In a June 2021 interview with E! News, the singer-songwriter talked about how she knew the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller was the right man for her.

Ciara said:

"I also knew in the same moment—in the same five minutes. I can say after the first time of being around each other, I knew he was going to be everything that I could have hoped for and dreamed of, just to be honest, and especially in the case of raising kids."

She added:

"I knew he was going to be a person that would be capable of it all. A man who would be capable of it all."

All things considered, Russell Wilson as a father is just as successful as the quarterback.

