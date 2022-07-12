WATCH: Russell Wilson posts adorable workout video with stepson Future

Russell Wilson has certainly had a busy off-season. It started with his blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, bringing to an end his successful 10-year residency in the Pacific Northwest.

Russ and his superstar wife Ciara have long been keen to post every aspect of their daily lives on social media. However, his latest upload may catch the attention of a few general managers across the league.

Wilson shared a video of him working out with his stepson Future. He is Ciara's son from a previous relationship with rapper Nayvadius 'Future' DeMun Wilburn, and it's fair to say that the kid has a cannon.

Post workout work with the young fellas! Future & Kingston young legends. Watch out @NFL

"Post workout work with the young fellas! Future & Kingston young legends. Watch out @NFL"

Some fans on Twitter even cruelly suggested that perhaps the youngster should have been included in the Denver Broncos trade, rather than Drew Lock, who ended up in Seattle as part of the deal.

Russell and wife Ciara also have two children of their own; a daughter, Sienna Princess, born in 2017, and a son, Win Harrison, born in 2020. Ciara tied the knot with Wilson back in July of 2016, before welcoming their daughter the very next year.

Russell Wilson and Ciara's previous relationships

Before getting married in 2016, both stars had been involved in high-profile relationships. Ciara was engaged to rapper Future after they got together in early 2013, with the "Mask Off" singer saying this at the time:

"The chemistry is there. It's amazing. She makes me happy; I make her smile."

After getting engaged in September of that year, they welcomed their son, Future Zahir Wilburn, in May of 2014. However, just three months later, the couple called things off, with rumors circulating that the rapper had been caught having an affair with his wardrobe consultant, Tyrina Lee.

Future and his former fiancee Ciara

For Russell Wilson, this is his second attempt at marriage after his first ended with similar allegations of infidelity. However, on this occasion, those claims were directed at his ex-wife, Ashton Meem.

Russell Wilson and ex-wife Ashton Meem

Meem is alleged to have engaged in extramarital affairs, causing Wilson to file for divorce in 2014. It has long been rumored that one of those supposed transgressions took place with Russ' former Seattle Seahawks teammate Golden Tate.

For his part, Tate has always flatly denied these claims. However, Wilson has never offered any support for Tate or his version of events.

With three kids already, it is definitely a busy workload for the couple. Yet, they have not ruled out the possibility of adding to that. Wilson famously surprised Ciara when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with a large bouquet of flowers and asked if she wanted more kids.

Ciara gave her blessings, so perhaps we will be seeing more potential quarterback talent in the near future.

