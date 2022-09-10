Russell Wilson reveals Seattle Seahawks looked to trade him multiple times before finally being shipped to Broncos

Russell Wilson eventually landed with the Denver Broncos in 2022, but his fate could have been quite different. According to a Broncos reporter, the Seattle Seahawks tried to trade the quarterback multiple times before settling with the Broncos.

George Stoia revealed the news on Twitter. He claimed that Wilson said he wasn't "upset" about the team's actions, claiming that it was "just part of the business." Here's how the reporter put it in his tweet:

"Russell Wilson says the Seahawks did try to trade him a 'couple times' and that’s 'just part of the business.' Says 'upset' is not the right word to use. He says he didn’t pay any attention to [it]. #Broncos"

Wilson is gearing up to return to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on his former team. Coach Pete Carroll will be waiting with Geno Smith in tow for the Broncos star. The game will take place on Monday Night Football on Sept. 12, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST.

Russell Wilson's time in Seattle

Russell Wilson during his time with the Seattle Seahawks

Monday's game marks the start of Russell Wilson's time with his new team.

Most pundits believe it will be eight years before his current team, the Broncos, and the Seahawks face off in Seattle again. By then, many doubt Pete Carroll and Wilson will still be hanging around the league in their current roles.

So if this is the end, what legacy are the two leaving behind as a duo?

Wilson came on the scene in 2012, when Carroll was still settling into his new role as head coach of the team. By the end of the 2014 season, the duo had already been to two Super Bowls and won one.

The 2013 and 2014 seasons served as the team's zenith in the Carroll-Wilson era. Despite being a playoff caliber team for most other seasons, the team never reached the big game for a third time.

However, they had many regular seasons that resembled that of Super Bowl teams. In his career, Wilson earned at least 11 wins five times.

He only had two seasons in which he finished under double-digit wins and just one season in which he finished under .500. The latter season came when he was injured in 2021, missing games for the first time in his career.

The Broncos are hoping that 2021 was a fluke and that they will get a healed and rejuvenated Wilson, who will be able to take the team to the top of the AFC West. The first step towards that will be a victory on Monday Night Football.

