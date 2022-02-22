“We dummies engage” - Ryan Clark fed up with Aaron Rodgers' antics 

Aaron Rodgers is, yet again, in the news. This time, it's because of something he posted on social media. The 2021-2022 NFL MVP posted a cryptic message to Instagram which made it sound as if he was penning a goodbye letter to close friends (and others) on the Packers' football team.

But ESPN analyst Ryan Clark has grown tired of all the talk surrounding the four-time NFL MVP. Here's what Clark had to say on the matter:

"Greenie, I'm not doing this with, y’all. Man, I'm not. I did it for seven months last season, and then he showed up to frickin' training camp on the first day with a Kevin from The Office shirt on. You know, I had just got into The Office like a year ago, so I was excited about it. But I was upset that y'all made me try to decipher everything that Rodgers was doing the entire offseason. I think Aaron Rodgers understands this."

Clark went on to expound on how the former Super Bowl quarterback has the media engaging with his every move:

"Now, I think he understands that he finds himself intelligent. He finds himself very engaging. And you know why he finds himself engaging? Because every time he does something, we dummies engage, and this is just another time that we're doing that because we know that there's uncertainty in his future or, at least, he’s made us believe that there's uncertainty in his future. He knows if he does something like this, it's going to be talked about."

Ryan Clark ended his statement with his thoughts on Rodgers controlling the narrative when it comes to all things related to his football future:

"Dude is not stupid at all. He's also now become, somewhat, of a media darling. Whether it's because you love him or you hate to hear him, we all listen. Right now, Aaron Rodgers is controlling the narrative as he did for much of last offseason. He also got an opportunity to control a little bit of his future, which is why we're talking about it right now. No one knows what the dude is thinking. No one knows what dude is doing."

Will Aaron Rodgers make a decision on his future soon?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

The good news is that Packers fans may not have to wait long for a decision from their (current) franchise quarterback. Rodgers may decide as soon as today on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

The quarterback made it a point to visit with McAfee on his show each week during the season.

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



on what his future looks like after this season "It's constantly in & around the mind.. what does happiness look like in the future is the thought process.. I love playing because that is my happy place & I love being part of a team" @AaronRodgers on what his future looks like after this season #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "It's constantly in & around the mind.. what does happiness look like in the future is the thought process.. I love playing because that is my happy place & I love being part of a team"@AaronRodgers on what his future looks like after this season #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/x6XybtsRQK

Stay tuned as the general public may have news today on the subject.

Edited by Windy Goodloe