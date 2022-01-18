WATCH: Ryan Fitzpatrick turned up for freezing Bills vs Patriots playoff game SHIRTLESS!

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was seen at the AFC Wild Card game on Saturday night between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. Not only was he at the game but he was in the stands with the Bills Mafia. Shirtless. In temperatures as low as seven degrees.

"Fitzmagic" was a member of the Bills from 2009 to 2012 and has admitted that Buffalo was his favourite team to play for out of the nine NFL franchises he's been a part of.

In the video, Fitzpatrick is shirtless, celebrating the Bills' dominant 47-17 victory over their AFC East rivals New England.

Fitzmagic doesn’t get cold Fitzmagic doesn’t get cold 😤😤https://t.co/YURWuSXONM

The bearded quarterback is currently on the roster for the Washington Football Team, a deal he signed back in March 2021. He started the opening game of the season on September 12 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers but left the game during the second quarter after injuring his hip.

In December, it was announced he would undergo arthroscopic season-ending surgery after suffering a hip subluxation in the Week 1 matchup.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his hip, a measure that will help him heal. The procedure makes it official — Fitz's 2021 season is over. He played in just one game, then suffered a hip subluxation.

He played four seasons for the Bills from 2009 to 2012, starting 53 games and appearing in 55. During that time, he threw for 80 touchdowns and 64 interceptions and rushed for 822 yards and two touchdowns.

Not many fans in attendance will have been as brave as Fitzpatrick in removing their clothing in those freezing temperatures but they will have been mightily impressed with Josh Allen and the Bills' performance. Unless you're a Patriots fan.

From the first kick-off to the final kneel-down in victory formation, the Bills were in total control. They became the first team in NFL history to score on their first seven possessions and did not punt, kick a field goal or turn the ball over.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen dismantled the Patriots defense in the air, throwing for five touchdowns and 308 yards. He also had 66 yards of rushing, backed up by running back Devin Singletary, who added two rushing touchdowns on 16 carries for 81 yards.

It was a night to remember for Bills fans as they blew out the Patriots to advance to the Divisional Round, where they will travel to Missouri for a showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

