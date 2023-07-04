Ryan Mallett contract: How much did former Patriots QB make in NFL?

Former New England Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett was a talented backup in the National Football League (NFL). The alumnus of Michigan and Arkansas University served as a valuable asset for the Patriots, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens during his seven-year NFL career.

Mallett accumulated a decent amount as a backup quarterback in the NFL. We will delve into his career earnings he achieved throughout his time in the league. So, without further ado, let's explore the impressive earnings of the late stellar QB.

New England Patriots @Patriots The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett.



Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss. The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett.Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss. https://t.co/TUpa7cpXoS

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How much did Ryan Mallett in the NFL?

Ryan Mallett made $9,516,798 in his seven-year spell as a quarterback in the National Football League. The talented shot caller started his career with New England Patriots after being drafted to play backup to the GOAT, Tom Brady. Mallett was paid $2,170,852 for his time in New England.

Mallett left New England in 2014 to take up a new challenge in Houston with the Texans. He was equally decent as a second-string QB on a decent Texans team. Mallett earned $3,714,476 in his two-year stint with the Texans.

He left the Texans in 2015 when he joined the Baltimore Ravens. It was Ryan Mallett's last NFL assignment, and he earned $3,631,470 for his efforts. Mallett left the league 2017 with $9,516,798 in his bank account. Suitable for a career backup QB.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



Rest Easy Ryan Mallett #PMSLive The NFL community lost a legend..Rest Easy Ryan Mallett The NFL community lost a legend..Rest Easy Ryan Mallett 🙏 #PMSLive https://t.co/AdyVj67SO8

Ryan Mallett's NFL Career Timeline

Ryan Mallett had a stellar college career with the Michigan Wolverines and the Arkansas Razorbacks. He was a two-time Second-team All-SEC honoree. His college football performances got him selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Mallett started and ended his Patriots' career as the primary backup to Tom Brady. He was inactive for 15 out of 16 regular season games and every post-season game for the Patriots' Super Bowl run. The rest of his time with the Patriots went by similarly. Tom Brady was never injured, so Mallett could only take snaps in garbage time.

The New England Patriots traded Mallett to the Houston Texans in 2014 for a conditional sixth-round pick. He spent his time in Houston backing up the likes of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Brian Hoyer. The Texans released him in the middle of the 2015 season due to off-the-field reasons.

Later in the 2015 season, the Baltimore Ravens elected to take a chance with Mallett and signed him to a contract. He had the best spell with the Ravens, throwing for career-highs numerous times. He stayed with the Ravens till the end of the 2017 NFL season and eventually exited the league. His overall NFL stat line was 1,835 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, ten interceptions, and one rushing touchdown in twenty-one games.

Poll : 0 votes