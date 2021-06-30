Ryan Ramczyk: How much will New Orleans Saints OT earn after becoming highest-paid RT in the league?

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk signed a five-year extension with the New Orleans Saints this week. The twenty-seven-year-old has now become the highest paid tackle in the National Football League. Before Ramczyk's contract, Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson was the highest paid player in the position.

Saints, OT Ryan Ramczyk agree to terms on five year, $96 million contract extension. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/uG9Wml4jay — NFL (@NFL) June 30, 2021

Ryan Ramczyk Contract Details

With the news breaking on Wednesday morning that Ryan Ramczyk had become the highest paid right tackle in the National Football League, the details were sketchy at first. It was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Ramczyk was set to make $90 million on the five-year deal.

But it was then announced that Ramczyk is going to average $19,200,000 per season on the five-year deal which comes out to a $96,000,000 contract. Which is a big raise from the approximate $1.68 million salary he was paid in 2020. The contract includes $60,000,000 in guaranteed money. The New Orleans Saints will now have their right tackle through to the 2026 NFL season.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk’s record-setting deal with the Saints has a $19.2 million average per year, actually making it a $96 million deal. https://t.co/6NAJNFtjTP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2021

Before signing the deal, Ryan Ramczyk was set to enter the last year of his rookie deal. The New Orleans Saints exercised their fifth-year option on Ramczyk after the 2019 season.

Ryan Ramczyk was drafted by the New Orleans Saints out of Wisconsin after being one of the most highly touted offensive linemen in the 2017 draft class. Ramczyk missed just one game in his entire college career. He was named to the First-Team All Big-Ten team in 2016 as well as a First-Team All-American that same season.

Since joining the Saints, Ramczyk has only missed one NFL game. He has been a solid presence in his four seasons with the Saints and didn't allow any sacks in the entire 2019 season. Ryan Ramczyk was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2019 a second-team All-Pro in 2018 and 2020.

With the current quarterback situation unclear since Drew Brees announced his retirement, having a stacked offensive line is something that will benefit the Saints' offense and star running back Alvin Kamara as well.

Rumors had been circulating all offseason that the New Orleans Saints may have been willing to use Ryan Ramczyk as a trade piece to bolster other positions on their roster. While it would have been seen as a big loss for the Saints offense, it could have brought back a big return. But keeping a player of Ryan Ramczyk's caliber is much more important than any trade.

