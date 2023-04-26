S2 Cognition test vs Wonderlic test: Comparing two great ways used to analyze NFL Draft prospects

The S2 Cognition test is one of the newer tools used in the NFL to help teams evaluate draft prospects. The test mainly evaluates how athletes can process split-second information and their decision-making ability.

S2 began with its testing of draft prospects in 2015. However, unlike the now-passed Wonderlic test, it does not measure the general intelligence of a player.

According to reports, the S2 evaluation takes about 40 to 45 minutes to complete and is run through a gaming laptop. It consists of nine different tests that measure varying aspects of a player's processing speed.

Five of S2's mental tests include perception speed, visual search efficiency, trajectory prediction, impulse control and improvisation. For quarterbacks, the test rates their ability to track multiple objects, make complex decisions, and filter solutions with different defensive scenarios while improvising.

The scores for these tasks are graded separately and then entered into a formula to determine a player's overall score.

However, the NFL's S2 cognition test is quite different from the previously used Wonderlic test for draft prospects.

For the Wonderlic test, players were evaluated on their math, vocabulary, and reasoning. The IQ test has 50 multiple-choice questions that are to be answered in 12 minutes.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to commence on Thursday, April 27, and run till Saturday, April 29. The grand event will take place in a plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Day 1 of the draft will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET with Round 1. Meanwhile, Day 2 of the draft will commence at 7:00 p.m. ET with Rounds 2 and 3. Day 3 will start at 12:00 p.m. ET, with Rounds 4 to 7.

Fans can watch the draft live on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

