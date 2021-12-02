New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 13 Thursday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys will play their second straight game on Thursday when they take on the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of losses. The Cowboys lost a thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Saints suffered a thrashing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

The Saints and Cowboys are a combined 1-7 in their last eight games and desperately need a win to overturn their poor recent form.

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys match details for NFL Week 13 Thursday Night Football

Date: December 2nd, 2021

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Time: 8:20 pm EST

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys betting odds

Spreads

New Orleans Saints: +4.5 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

New Orleans Saints: +175

Dallas Cowboys: -210

Over/Under

New Orleans Saints: O47.5 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys: U47.5 (-110)

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys betting picks

The Saints have given up at least 27 points in four of their last five games, while the Cowboys have failed to score 30 points in two of their previous nine games. New Orleans has been held under 20 points only thrice this season (winning one and losing the other two) and the Cowboys' defense has been inconsistent at times. Expect the game on Thursday to hit the over.

Four of the Saints' six losses this season have been by more than five points. Keeping up with Dallas will be a steep task for New Orleans' offense. Bet the Cowboys to cover the spread.

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys betting trends

The Cowboys haven't had a great time against the Saints of late. They are 3-10 straight up in their last 13 games against New Orleans.

The total has gone under in four of the Cowboys' last five games and has hit the over in six of the Saints' previous eight games.

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys key injuries

New Orleans Saints

The Saints' O-line is in rough shape. Landon Young and Andrus Peat are already on the injured reverses list. Both current starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, haven't practiced this week and are questionable to play on Thursday night.

Ian Rapoport

— New Orleans QB Taysom Hill, in line to start, practiced fully all week on his ailing foot and has no injury status.

— RB Alvin Kamara is questionable.

— New Orleans QB Taysom Hill, in line to start, practiced fully all week on his ailing foot and has no injury status.
— RB Alvin Kamara is questionable.
— Dallas WR Amari Cooper, limited today, is questionable.

First- and second-choice defensive tackles Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon are out for the game against the Cowboys. Linebacker Kaden Eliss also won't suit up against the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have no major injury concerns heading into the game on Thursday night. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson is the only player who won't be available for the Cowboys.

Laurie Horesh



Dak Prescott

Amari Cooper

CeeDee Lamb

Michael Gallup

Ezekiel Elliott

Tyron Smith

Zack Martin

La’el Collins



have been on the field together = 0



have been on the field together = 0

Cowboys in line to tick that number over vs the Saints.

CeeDee Lamb, who missed Dallas' Week 12 loss to Las Vegas, is expected to suit up on Thursday. Amari Cooper is also active after clearing the NFL's health and safety protocols.

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys head-to-head

The Saints and Cowboys have met 30 times in the NFL. Dallas leads the head-to-head series 17-13.

But New Orleans has had the upper hand in recent fixtures. Since losing three on the trot in the early 1990s, the Saints have beaten the Cowboys 10 times and lost thrice.

The last two games between the two teams have been uncharacteristically low-scoring. The 2018 game finished 13-10 in the Cowboys' favor, while a rematch a year later saw the Saints win 12-10.

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys prediction

The Cowboys have been inconsistent of late, but the Saints have been miserable. New Orleans won't be able to cope with the highest-graded offense in the NFL this season.

Prediction: Dallas wins by over seven points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar