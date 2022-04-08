"Tom Brady didn't come back to be average" - NFL analyst says Tom Brady faces more pressure than any QB in the league

Due to Tom Brady's age, ESPN analyst Sam Acho believes Brady will face more pressure than any other quarterback in the NFL this season.

Acho appeared on First Take Thursday and argued that almost nobody retires on top. He cited Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as examples of players who retired a shell of their former selves. Acho said:

“Tom Brady is 44 years old and he retired last year as the league leader in passing yards. This dude retired on top. It doesn't happen. Drew Brees retired; didn't look great in his last year. We saw Peyton Manning retire; didn't look great in his last little spat of his season."

Acho brings up fair points. Brady could've walked away as the league leader in passing yards. Instead, he chose to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When Brady came out of retirement after just 40 days, the expectation was that he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be among the favorites to come out of the NFC.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be 45 this season, and whether he likes it or not, the clock is ticking on his career.

Acho went on to say that Brady is a competitor, and he didn't return to the NFL to be average. Due to his self-imposed expectations and age factor, Acho believes Brady faces the most pressure out of all 32 quarterbacks. Acho stated:

"But Tom Brady retired on top, and then 40 days later, he came back. And if anybody knows Tom Brady, the dude with seven championships, Tom Brady didn't come back to be average. He didn't come back to lose. He's coming back to win. And so for me, the person who's under the most pressure in a lot of ways is TB 12.”

His longevity is one of the most impressive things we've ever seen in sports. Brady will now be expected to stave off father time once again.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter This stat really puts Tom Brady's career in perspective 🤯 #SCFacts This stat really puts Tom Brady's career in perspective 🤯 #SCFacts https://t.co/S0NehNgIqd

How much longer will Tom Brady play in the NFL?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trying to predict how much longer Brady will play is anybody's guess. Brady has spoken previously about wanting to play until he's 45, a goal he'll attain during the 2022 season.

But Brady could decide to play longer, especially if he continues to play at an MVP level this season. His former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, said Wednesday that he could see Brady playing until 50.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady will be able to play until he's at least 50 years old. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfil Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady will be able to play until he's at least 50 years old. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfil

Brady's name will be a popular one amongst trade circles after this season if he elects to continue his career.

His name was often cited alongside the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers throughout his retirement, and both teams could be interested in his services in 2023.

Edited by Adam Dickson