Sam Darnold landing spots: Top 3 teams that should pursue Vikings’ star in 2025 NFL free agency

Sam Darnold had a career year in 2025 and one expects there to be a significant market for him as he enters free agency. It was not too long ago that people thought that he was destined to be a backup quarterback somewhere in the league. The Vikings probably thought the same when they brought in to keep the seat warm for rookie J.J. McCarthy, who was slated to be the future of their franchise.

However, the youngster got injured in the preseason and what followed was a season for the ages by Sam Darnold. He led Minnesota to a 14-3 record and kept them in contention for the top seed in the NFC until the final week. He was in the MVP conversation throughout the year and many had him as their Comeback Player of the Year Award that eventually went to Joe Burrow.

Sam Darnold finished with 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 102.5. All were comfortably career highs. The only knock on him was his performance in the final game of the season where he failed to play well enough for the Vikings to grab the NFC top spot. He followed that up with an uneven performance in their playoff loss to the Rams in the Wild Card round.

It is because of that was J.J. McCarthy's return that the Vikings might consider whether to bring him back. However, if he does not return to Minnesota, here are some of the top contenders to sign him in free agency.

Sam Darnold landing spots in 2025 free agency

#3 - Los Angeles Rams

Sam Darnold has thrived under Kevin O'Connell's system. The Vikings head coach won the Coach of the Year award and organizations around the league know that the quarterback can succeed in such a system. Before he came to Minnesota, O'Connell won the Super Bowl with the Rams. Sean McVay might see that as an indication that the player will excel in Los Angeles.

They currently have Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback. But the veteran is nearly 40 and will eventually retire in the coming years. There have been some rumors that he might follow Cooper Kupp out of the door as the Rams look to retool their offense. In such a situation, getting Sam Darnold might be a good option for the organization.

#2 - Tennessee Titans

The Titans thought they had their starting quarterback in Will Levis but the 2024 season proved that he was not good enough in their system. They are back in the hunt for a starter in that position after finishing with the top spot in the 2025 NFL Draft. Even though they get to select first, this year's rookie class is not considered the best and they might go with someone trusted.

Their head coach is Brian Callahan, who was earlier the offensive coordinator with the Bengals. He worked under Zac Taylor, who himself was a quarterbacks coach under Sean McVay in Los Angeles. Therefore, Tennessee might see Sam Darnold as a quarterback who can thrive in their system. If they settle on this option, it will also allow them to use the draft to surround him with some top-grade weapons.

#1 - New York Giants

The Giants need a quarterback. They let Daniel Jones leave midway last season and he finished the year backing up Sam Darnold in Minnesota. Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito did not show enough to become the starter in New York. They need someone to rescue them from this situation. In Malik Nabers, they have one of the most impressive wide receivers in the league, which could attract potential quarterbacks. They also have a cap space margin to make a deal.

They have Mike Kafka as their offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. He was responsible for Patrick Mahomes' formative years in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs. Brian Daboll, their head coach, was Josh Allen's former offensive coordinator. They would like to think that they can get the best out of Sam Darnold. Whether the pending free-agent quarterback would like to return to the city where he began his career with the Jets remains to be seen, though.

